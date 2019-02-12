Continuing with its workload management ahead of the ICC World Cup, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to rest some key players during the upcoming series against Australia.

According to a report in The Hindu, vice-captain Rohit Sharma is likely to be rested, at least partially, from the series so that he can spend some time with his newborn daughter.

Rohit led India in the last two matches of the ODI series and the Twenty20 Internationals against New Zealand Down Under in the absence of rested Virat Kohli.

Besides Rohit, spin twins Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, and pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami are also likely to be rested.

Kohli is almost certain to return to lead the team again.

Meanwhile, both KL Rahul and Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane may well also get to play in the series as India continue to test the team's bench strength.

The tour will include two T20Is and five ODIs, starting with the first of 20-over matches on February 24.

The ODI series is being billed as a dress rehearsal for the World Cup. Aussies are the defending champions while India are the hot favourites to win the trophy in England this summer.

It will also be India's last 50-over series before the mega event that starts on May 30.

The decision to rest key players might also be related to the Indian Premier League, which will be held before the World Cup.