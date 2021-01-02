New Zealand Vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Live Cricket Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC WTC Match

Pakistan stand-in captain Mohammad Rizwan is confident of a good show against New Zealand in the second Test in Christchurch despite regular skipper Babar Azam being once again ruled out as he hasn't yet recovered from his injury. (More Cricket News)

"Babar is still not confident 100 percent that he is fit for the test match and I know he will never take a chance unless he is completely sure he has full match fitness," Rizwan said on the eve of the match.

Babar, who sustained a thumb fracture last month in Queenstown during a throw-down, will return home without having played a single match in New Zealand. In his absence in the first Test, Pakistan put up a gallant fight but lost the game in the final session with just four overs to go in the match.

"Babar's absence is a big blow as he is a key player but the series is still not over for us and we can still win this test and level the series if we play well and to our strength," Rizwan who got fighting half centuries in both innings in the first test said.

The Pakistan team was unable to train properly on Saturday due to rain in Christchurch.

Meanwhile, New Zealand will aim to continue their winning streak, with Kane Williamson's side having the chance to make history in Christchurch. The home team won the opening game by 101 runs late on the fifth day in Mount Maunganui, finally seeing off spirited resistance from Pakistan's tail with 4.3 overs remaining.

The victory means the Black Caps have now won five Tests on the spin – they have never previously managed six in a row in the format.

There will be at least one change to their team for their first outing in 2021, Neil Wagner ruled out with a broken toe. The left-arm paceman played on through the pain in the first Test, earning praise from Williamson. However, he is expected to be sidelined for six weeks, leading to New Zealand calling up Matt Henry.

Check match and telecast details here:

When is New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd Test match?

New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd Test match will start on Sunday, January 3, 2021.

Where is New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd Test being played?

New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd Test match will is being played at Hagley Oval, in Christchurch, New Zealand.

What time will New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd Test match start?

New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd Test match will start at 3.30 am IST.

How and where to watch New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd Test match live?

No TV telecast in India. But the live streaming for the New Zealand vs Pakistan match is available on Fancode App.

Likely starting XIs:

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah.

