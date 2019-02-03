﻿
MUST WATCH: Dhoni Runs Neesham Out While Everyone's Busy With LBW Appeal

The former India captain failed with the bat, but once again showed his brilliance behind the wickets with one opportunistic run-out.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 February 2019
India won the fifth and final ODI match against New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington on Sunday. The win helped India register a 4-1 series win, their biggest ever margin in New Zealand.

Even though Mahendra Singh Dhoni failed with the bat, the 37-year-old once again showed his brilliance behind the wickets with one opportunistic run-out of James Neesham.

While defending 252, India were put under pressure with the likes of Kane Williamson, Tom Latham and Neesham playing some fighting knocks.

And it needed some street-smart cricket from the mercurial Mahendra Singh Dhoni to send dangerous Neesham back with a run-out while everyone, including the umpires, was wondering about an LBW shout. It happened off the 37th over.

Watch it here:

But it wasn't a straight forward win for the visitors. First, Indian top for departed inside the 10th over with score reading only 18.

Ambati Rayudu, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav and Hardik Pandya contributed with the bat to post a fighting total.

