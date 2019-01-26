WATCH: Kohli Can't Help But Giggle As Rayudu Comically Braves Nasty Hit

India middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu played a good hand in the second ODI match against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

The 33-year-old scored 47 with the help of five three and a six as India posted a good total of 324/4 from their allotted fifty overs.

During his 49-ball knock, the right-handed batsman braved a body blow, on his back in the 39th over, which left the skipper Virat Kohli giggling. Kohli played the first ball of the over, bowled by Ish Sodhi towards cover, where Trent Boult fielded the ball to restrict to a single.

Boult, with his rocket arm, fired a throw to the striker's end and hit Rayudu, who came in the way, on the back. Watch the incident unfold here.

rayudu_2_edit_0 from Sarfraz on Vimeo.

Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first. Openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan produced a 154-run stand for the first wicket, then a late flourish helped India to 324/5. Rohit top-scored with 87 off 96 balls, while Dhawan contributed 66 off 67 balls.

Kohli (43 off 45), MS Dhoni (48 not out off 33) and Kedar Yadav (22 off 10) contributed to the team's cause.

For the Kiwis, Boult (2/61) and Lockie Ferguson (2/81) were the successful bowlers.