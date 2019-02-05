Rishabh Pant Tries Inventing New Shot, Leaves Bishan Singh Bedi And Fans Angry – VIDEO

On the eve of the first Twenty20 International match against New Zealand, Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant spent some good time in the nets at Westpac Stadium, Wellington.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), dropping a big hint on the impending return of the 21-year-old, shared a video clip with a caption which read: "Welcome to the T20 format. What would you call this shot from @RishabPant77."

But Pant's attempt left legendary Indian Bishan Singh Bedi and many fans angry. Bedi termed in "bloody horrendous". Here are some reactions worth taking note of:

Bloody horrendous..!! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) February 5, 2019

Ye uske Wicket Fenkne ka Naya tarika hai jo Windees Series Se start hua tha . I hope he cannot replicate Those mistakes in this series otherwise his contention for WC spot is thin #NZvIND @vikrantgupta73 @radhikatongar — Arvind (@itsarbind) February 5, 2019

He never executes this shot properly in the match ,always gets out playing this shot. — Nice Guy (@NiceGuy13883603) February 5, 2019

Ulta Pant ! — Monsieur Janga (@vishbowl) February 5, 2019

Its a nothing shot...Seen him playing it on to the stumps a few times in the past...not worth it, should avoid it. — Ash Alemao (@AlemaoAsh) February 5, 2019

Pant is likely to feature in the series prominently considering the fact that he's being groomed as Mahendra Singh Dhoni's replacement.

India will take on New Zealand in the first T20I on Wednesday.