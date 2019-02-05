Rishabh Pant Tries Inventing New Shot, Leaves Bishan Singh Bedi And Fans Angry – VIDEO

﻿
Pant is likely to feature in the series prominently considering the fact that he's being groomed as Dhoni's replacement.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 February 2019
On the eve of the first Twenty20 International match against New Zealand, Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant spent some good time in the nets at Westpac Stadium, Wellington.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), dropping a big hint on the impending return of the 21-year-old, shared a video clip with a caption which read: "Welcome to the T20 format. What would you call this shot from @RishabPant77."

But Pant's attempt left legendary Indian Bishan Singh Bedi and many fans angry. Bedi termed in "bloody horrendous". Here are some reactions worth taking note of:

Pant is likely to feature in the series prominently considering the fact that he's being groomed as Mahendra Singh Dhoni's replacement.

India will take on New Zealand in the first T20I on Wednesday.

