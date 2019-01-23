Who Said What After India's Emphatic Win Against New Zealand At Napier

India produced a clinical performance to register their first win across all formats in almost a decade in New Zealand on Wednesday at Napier.

The eight-wicket win at the McLean Park was only a continuation of Virat Kohli & Co's brilliant run. Skipper Kohli, who became the first player to win the top three ICC awards on Tuesday, failed to reach a well-deserved fifty while chasing the revised 156-run target.

But opener Shikhar Dhawan remained unbeaten on 75 to see India home safely in the eventful match. In the process, the left-handed batsman became the second fastest Indian to reach the 5000-run mark in ODIs, second only to Kohli.

Earlier in the match, Mohammed Shami became the fastest Indian bowler to reach the 100-wicket mark in ODIs. His early burst helped India restrict the Kiwis to a paltry 157 in 38 overs.

The target was revised for India, reduced by one run after a brief stoppage due to the setting sun, an unprecedented occurrence in international cricket. But India reached the target with relative ease, with 91 balls to spare.

Both the captains and the man-of-the-match had plenty to talk about the match. Here are what they said after the match:

Kane Williamson, New Zealand captain

About New Zealand's performance

- Certainly wasn't our best effort. India, we expected them to be good and they really were on top of the game.

About target and playing condition

- The surface wasn't as traditional as we thought it to be. India bowled well, particularly the lengths hit by their slower bowlers were really good. Getting to just 150ish on a pitch where 250-plus was needed, doesn't help. I think we didn't adjust well enough to the surface, don't think it was the lack of match practice that cost us.

About Indian bowling attack

- Their (India's) whole bowling unit contributed well and they need credit for that. We also did well with the ball, showed enough intent and will hope to take those things forward.

Virat Kohli, India captain

About India's performance

- It was one of our most balanced performances. With the ball, couldn't have asked for anything better. When I lost the toss, I thought a score of about 300 par but the bowlers were brilliant.

About target and Shami's performance

- To get them out for 150-odd on this pitch was brilliant. Belief in his (Shami) abilities is key and as he said, the fast bowling unit is extremely confident of knocking any team out. The lines and lengths bowled by the spinners were brilliant because the pitch only slowed down in the second half and they were really good.

Importance of Shikhar's knock

- Really important innings for Shikhar and we spoke during the sun break that he needed to finish the game to get some momentum. He is a dangerous player when in rhythm.

On the setting sun and stoppage

- Never (witnessed something like that) in my life, this rule wasn't there in 2014 and I actually got out in a similar situation.

Mohammed Shami, MoM

About the win and team effort

- Till now, whatever we have achieved has been a team effort. We enjoy each other's success and are able to execute our plans. If we have a plan A that doesn't work, there's always a Plan B. As a bowling unit, we decide things together.

About injuries and comebacks

- Injuries changed my outlook. I made a comeback after a long time and spent a good time at our rehab centre which is world class. The management and support staff have been really cooperative, as has been my captain who has always encouraged me.

About playing condition

- Pitches were similar to Australia but the grounds there were bigger and the climate was warmer, here the venues are smaller with pleasant temperatures. Important to adapt and we're enjoying it.

The second match will be played on Saturday (January 26) at Mount Maunganui.