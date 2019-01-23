Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Wednesday showed, once again, his class during the first ODI against New Zealand at Napier.

During the Kiwi innings, Dhoni guided the spinners with his predictions, how batsmen will play. Towards the end of the innings, Dhoni was heard telling Kuldeep about Trent Boult, "aankh bandh karke rokega, around the wicket daal".

Watch it here:

And twitterati can't get enough of Dhoni advice. Here are some reactions:

Never underestimate Dhoni's presence of mind. The man brings more than what is on paper. #Dhoni #NZvIND — yash (@jaggi_sahab) January 23, 2019

Dhoni blessing for Indian team #NZvIND #TeamIndia #Dhoni — Rahul Bagul (@RahulBagul1992) January 23, 2019

#NZvInd #Dhoni



That moment when you hear Dhoni tell Kuldeep to go round the wicket and when Kuldeep does, you know exactly what will happen! Dhoni the mind reader, and this is also one reason we need him at the ICC World Cup, 2019 in England and Wales. — deepakulkarni (@deepakulkarni) January 23, 2019

Brillant advice from #dhoni to kuldeep surely deserves the last wicket India needs his Experience in Wc — Off Happiness (@madmax29580547) January 23, 2019

Dhoni is indirectly involved in every wicket that indian bolwers take. #Dhoni #NZvsIND #India — Rahul vyas (@vyasrahul017) January 23, 2019

India bowled with clinical precision to bundle out the Kiwis for a paltry 157. Wrist spinner Kuldeep was the most successful, returning figures of 4/39 in 10 overs, while seamer Mohammed Shami finished with an excellent 3/19 in six overs. There were also two wickets for leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.