Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Wednesday showed, once again, his class during the first ODI against New Zealand at Napier.
During the Kiwi innings, Dhoni guided the spinners with his predictions, how batsmen will play. Towards the end of the innings, Dhoni was heard telling Kuldeep about Trent Boult, "aankh bandh karke rokega, around the wicket daal".
Watch it here:
@msdhoni literally dictated that last wicket step by step before it happened. #NZvIND #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/QwPyuE1mEv— Venkat Iyer (@Vencuts) January 23, 2019
And twitterati can't get enough of Dhoni advice. Here are some reactions:
Dhoni : ye rokega, dusri side se daal sakta hai. Yaha se andar nai ayegi— yash (@jaggi_sahab) January 23, 2019
*Kuldeep switches to over the wicket*
Last wicket gone.
Never underestimate Dhoni's presence of mind. The man brings more than what is on paper. #Dhoni #NZvIND
Another Master piece from Dhoni— Rahul Bagul (@RahulBagul1992) January 23, 2019
Dhoni to kuldeep last over
Dhoni :- Rokhega...yeh aankh band kar ke rokhega dusre side se daal sakta hai
Kuldeep bowls from other side and boult caught at 1at Slip by Rohit
Dhoni blessing for Indian team♥ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ♥ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#NZvIND #TeamIndia #Dhoni
#NZvInd #Dhoni— deepakulkarni (@deepakulkarni) January 23, 2019
That moment when you hear Dhoni tell Kuldeep to go round the wicket and when Kuldeep does, you know exactly what will happen! Dhoni the mind reader, and this is also one reason we need him at the ICC World Cup, 2019 in England and Wales.
#Dhoni showed why he is considered most intelligent cricketer. Watch the last of #Newzealand innings, his advice to #kuldeepyadav.— Opinion_Guru (@OpinionGuruu) January 23, 2019
"Aankh bandh karke rokega, around the wicket daal".#NZvIND #INDvNZ #AskStar
Brillant advice from #dhoni to kuldeep surely deserves the last wicket ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ India needs his Experience in Wc— ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ Off Happiness ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@madmax29580547) January 23, 2019
Dhoni is indirectly involved in every wicket that indian bolwers take. #Dhoni #NZvsIND #India— Rahul vyas (@vyasrahul017) January 23, 2019
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ MS to Kuldeep,— Sujeet Raj (@IamSujeetRaj) January 23, 2019
"Ye aankh band kar ke rokega, isko idhar se daal sakta hai.."
(Bowl over the wicket)
Kuldeep denies..
Dhoni again, Isko idhar se daal.
Kuldeep bowls a little away.
And gets the wicket of Boult. #NZvIND #MSDhoni #Dhoni
India bowled with clinical precision to bundle out the Kiwis for a paltry 157. Wrist spinner Kuldeep was the most successful, returning figures of 4/39 in 10 overs, while seamer Mohammed Shami finished with an excellent 3/19 in six overs. There were also two wickets for leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.
