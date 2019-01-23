﻿
India bowled with clinical precision to bundle out the Kiwis for a paltry 157.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 January 2019
Screengrab: Twitter
outlookindia.com
2019-01-23T20:38:41+0530
Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Wednesday showed, once again, his class during the first ODI against New Zealand at Napier.

During the Kiwi innings, Dhoni guided the spinners with his predictions, how batsmen will play. Towards the end of the innings, Dhoni was heard telling Kuldeep about Trent Boult, "aankh bandh karke rokega, around the wicket daal".

Watch it here:

And twitterati can't get enough of Dhoni advice. Here are some reactions:

India bowled with clinical precision to bundle out the Kiwis for a paltry 157. Wrist spinner Kuldeep was the most successful, returning figures of 4/39 in 10 overs, while seamer Mohammed Shami finished with an excellent 3/19 in six overs. There were also two wickets for leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

