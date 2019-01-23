﻿
Clinical India bowled out New Zealand for a paltry 157 in the first ODI match against New Zealand at Napier.

Clinical India bowled out New Zealand for a paltry 157 in the first ODI match against New Zealand at Napier on Wednesday.

Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who led India's attack with figures of 4/39, also took a stunning catch to dismiss Henry Nicholls in the 24th over.

Nicholls hit the last ball of the 24th over, bowled by Kedar Jadhav, towards mid-wicket but found Kuldeep taking a flying catch. Watch it here:

Captain Kane Williamson for top-scored for New Zealand with 64 off 81 balls.

Earlier, Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first at McLean Park.

