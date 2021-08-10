ICC T20 World Cup: New Zealand Cricket Names 15-member Squad, Drop Ross Taylor

Seasoned Ross Talyor has been dropped from the New Zealand’s ICC T20 Cricket World Cup squad, while Tom Latham will be leading New Zealand in the upcoming ODI and T20 series in Pakistan and Bangladesh. (More Cricket News)

Blackcaps named three squads for the upcoming tours and also T20 World Cup.

Kane Williamson has been rested for the two tours of the sub-continent but has been named as the captain for the T20 World Cup to be held in UAE.

Apart from Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme has also been dropped from the T20 WC team.

Tim Southee and Trent Boult will be leading the pace attack which also includes Lockie Ferguson and Kyle Jamieson.

In the spin department, Ish Sodhi will be accompanied by Mitchell Santner and Todd Astle for the event to be held in UAE and Oman. BCCI was forced to shift the T20 World Cup out of India due to COVID-19 situation in the country.

Latham will lead New Zealand on both Pakistan and Bangladesh tours along with new-look coaching groups which includes Wellington coach Glenn Pocknall, Graeme Aldridge and Tilan Samaraweera

Teams:

New Zealand T20 World Cup squad: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne (injury cover). Coaching Staff: Gary Stead, Shane Jurgensen, Luke Ronchi, (fourth coach TBA)



New Zealand squad for Bangladesh T20s & Pakistan ODIs: Tom Latham (c) (wk), Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell (wk), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry (ODI only), Scott Kuggeleijn, Cole McConchie, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears (T20 only), Blair Tickner, Will Young



Coaching Staff: Glenn Pocknall, Graeme Aldridge, Tilan Samaraweera



New Zealand squad for Pakistan T20Is: Tom Latham (c) (wk), Finn Allen, Todd Astle, Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell (wk), Mark Chapman, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears, Blair Tickner, Will Young.



Coaching Staff: Shane Jurgensen, Glenn Pocknall, Graeme Aldridge, Tilan Samaraweera.

