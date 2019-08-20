New Zealand Cricket’s Same-Sex Couple, Amy Satterthwaite-Lea Tahuhu, Announces Pregnancy

Amy Satterthwaite, the captain of the New Zealand women’s cricket team, has announced she will be taking time away from the game to have her first child with wife Lea Tahuhu. (CRICKET NEWS)

"Lea and I are overjoyed to share the news that I'm expecting our first child early in the new year," Satterthwaite said in a statement.

"It is a special time in our lives and we can't wait for this new chapter."

Amy, who has led the White Ferns in nine ODIs and 10 T20s Internationals, feels she still has a lot of cricket left in her and is eyeing the 2021 ICC Women’s World Cup to be held in New Zealand.

“I am very lucky to have great support from NZC with regard to taking a break from the game to have a family,” she said.

“I feel I still have a lot to give to the game and look forward to working my way back with an eye on the 2021 ICC Women’s World Cup held in New Zealand.”

The Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) marriage was made legal in New Zealand in August 2013.

Amy and Lea, a lesbian couple, were engaged in 2014 and then got married in March 2017.

In a first trans-Tasman cricketing union of its kind, New Zealand and Perth Scorchers all-rounder Hayley Jensen tied the knot with long-time partner Nicola Hancock, a pace-bowling all-rounder, in April this year.

In July 2018, South African women's cricket team captain Dane van Niekerk also married her teammate Marizanne Kapp.