April 11, 2020
Poshan
My Marriage Plans 'Might Be A Surprise For Everyone,' Yuzvendra Chahal Tells Zaara Yesmin - VIDEO

Yuzvendra Chahal's contention came recently when he was engaged in an online interactive session with actress Zaara Yesmin

IANS 11 April 2020
Yuzvendra Chahal and Zaara Yesmin
2020-04-11T21:10:35+0530

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has revealed that when it comes to marriage, he might just spring a surprise. (More Cricket News)

Chahal's contention came recently when he was engaged in an online interactive session with actress Zaara Yesmin.

During the chat, the two discussed everything from how they are spending their lockdown days at home, to discuss their lives. Chahal entertained fans with the freewheeling chat he had with Zaara.

At one point, Zaara asked the bowling star about his marriage plans.

"I don't know, it might be a surprise for everyone," he quipped.

Chahal has been seen making the most of social media during the lockdown. His TikTok videos featuring his family, and Instagram Live shows with his teammates have been a great source of entertainment.

