Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma Bats For Conservation Of Indian Rhinoceros

April 10, 2021
Poshan
This IPL, Rohit Sharma has taken an unique approach to speak about a cause that he has long supported -- conservation of the one-horned rhinoceros or the Indian rhino

PTI 10 April 2021
Rohit Sharma sported a unique design of his IPL cricket shoes
Courtesy: Twitter
outlookindia.com
2021-04-10T18:46:44+05:30

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma wore shoes highlighting the great one-horned rhinoceros during the IPL opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore to help build awareness about conserving the endangered species. (More Cricket News)

This IPL Rohit has taken an unique approach to speak about a cause that he has long supported -- conservation of the one-horned rhinoceros or the Indian rhino.

The swashbuckling batsman sported a unique design of his IPL cricket shoes which showcased the endangered species on them on Friday.

"Yesterday when I walked on to the field it was more than just a game for me. Playing cricket is my dream and helping make this world a better place is a cause we all need to work towards.

"It was special for me to take a cause so close to my heart with me on the field while I do what I love. Every step matters," Rohit tweeted on Saturday.

The Indian rhinoceros faces several threats, including poaching, habitat loss and mass mortality from inbreeding and disease.

Defending champions MI lost the match by two wickets at the at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

