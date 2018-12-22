Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is cooling his heels even as the national team takes on Australia in a four-match Test series Down Under.
But the 37-year-old continues to hog the limelight. On Friday, a video featuring Dhoni in conversation with a little girl emerged on social media. In the video, Dhoni is heard saying he doesn't have a house and lives in a bus.
Earlier, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shared a photo of a car, which has 'MS Dhoni' as its car number.
Aaah, so the legendary Soppanasundhari is now in LA! #WhistlePodu #Thala https://t.co/wUHiaUWqQW— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) December 20, 2018
Dhoni is expected to join the national team in Australia once the Test series is over. India will play a three-match ODI series against the Aussies.
And before the World Cup in England, he will lead CSK in the Chennai-based team's IPL title defence.
