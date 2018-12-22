﻿
Dhoni is expected to join the national team in Australia once the Test series is over. India will play a three-match ODI series against the Aussies.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 December 2018
Screengrabs composite
Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is cooling his heels even as the national team takes on Australia in a four-match Test series Down Under.

But the 37-year-old continues to hog the limelight. On Friday, a video featuring Dhoni in conversation with a little girl emerged on social media. In the video, Dhoni is heard saying he doesn't have a house and lives in a bus.

Watch the viral video here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Main bus me hi rehta hoon ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #Msdhoni

A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni FC ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@_sakshisingh_r) on Dec 20, 2018 at 9:57am PST

Earlier, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shared a photo of a car, which has 'MS Dhoni' as its car number.

Dhoni is expected to join the national team in Australia once the Test series is over. India will play a three-match ODI series against the Aussies.

And before the World Cup in England, he will lead CSK in the Chennai-based team's IPL title defence.

