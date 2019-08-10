MS Dhoni's New SUV Car 'Awaiting Its Citizenship': Wife Sakshi

Sakshi Singh Dhoni took to Instagram to reveal her husband's new SUV car. Former India cricket team captain MS Dhoni is currently with the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army in Jammu and Kashmir. She even went on to mention that the vehicle is the first of its kind in India.

Dhoni's new surprise back in home is a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. It is a midsize SUV which has a Supercharged 6.2L HEMI V8 engine.

"Welcome home #redbeast ! Your toy is finally here @mahi7781 really missing you ! Awaiting its citizenship as its the first n only car in India!," Sakshi wrote in her post.

Dhoni has taken a two-month break after the World Cup, with his future still shrouded in mystery. He is serving with the army in Kashmir and was therefore excluded from the West Indies tour.

MS Dhoni is famous for his collection of cars and motorbikes. He is reported to have lots of famous vehicles like GMC Sierra, Kawasaki Ninja H2, Suzuki Hayabusa, etc.