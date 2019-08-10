﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  MS Dhoni's New SUV Car 'Awaiting Its Citizenship': Wife Sakshi

MS Dhoni's New SUV Car 'Awaiting Its Citizenship': Wife Sakshi

MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi took to Instagram to reveal her husband's new SUV car waiting at home. It is a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. It is a midsize SUV which has a Supercharged 6.2L HEMI V8 engine. Dhoni is currently serving with the Territorial Army in Kashmir Valley.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
MS Dhoni's New SUV Car 'Awaiting Its Citizenship': Wife Sakshi
MS Dhoni is famous for his collection of cars and motorbikes. He is reported to have lots of famous vehicles like GMC Sierra, Kawasaki Ninja H2, Suzuki Hayabusa, etc.
Twitter
MS Dhoni's New SUV Car 'Awaiting Its Citizenship': Wife Sakshi
outlookindia.com
2019-08-10T14:08:28+0530

Sakshi Singh Dhoni took to Instagram to reveal her husband's new SUV car. Former India cricket team captain MS Dhoni is currently with the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army in Jammu and Kashmir. She even went on to mention that the vehicle is the first of its kind in India.

Dhoni's new surprise back in home is a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. It is a midsize SUV which has a Supercharged 6.2L HEMI V8 engine.

"Welcome home #redbeast ! Your toy is finally here @mahi7781 really missing you ! Awaiting its citizenship as its the first n only car in India!," Sakshi wrote in her post.

ALSO READ: West Indies Vs India: Virat Kohli Reveals The 'Worst' Thing In Cricket For Players

Dhoni has taken a two-month break after the World Cup, with his future still shrouded in mystery. He is serving with the army in Kashmir and was therefore excluded from the West Indies tour.

MS Dhoni is famous for his collection of cars and motorbikes. He is reported to have lots of famous vehicles like GMC Sierra, Kawasaki Ninja H2, Suzuki Hayabusa, etc.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mahendra Singh Dhoni Sakshi Dhoni Cricket Sports
Next Story : 33 Players Named For Junior National Camp Ahead Of Sultan Of Johor Cup
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters