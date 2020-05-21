MS Dhoni Doesn't Behave Like A Superstar At CSK, Says Dwayne Bravo

West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo heaped praise on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and stated he has a calming influence on everyone in the dressing room. The all-rounder also revealed how Dhoni makes teammates play with freedom which in turn gets the team results on the field. (More Cricket News)

In normal circumstances, Bravo and Dhoni would have been currently playing in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but due to coronavirus pandemic the tournament was postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"CSK over the years have had many good captains in their dressing room. We've had Faf du Plessis, Brendon McCullum, myself, Mike Hussey," Bravo said in a video uploaded on ESPNCricinfo.

"These guys have been leaders in various countries, but MS (Dhoni) is the type of person who always says that 'you are here because you're good enough, so when you come here, you don't need to prove anything to anyone. The franchise sees and it knows what you can offer. Just be yourself'."

Bravo also shed light on Dhoni's handling of players in the CSK change room and how he makes everyone feel comfortable without thinking too much about the game and the pressure it brings along with it.

"MS doesn't put pressure on anyone. Outside of cricket, you rarely see him, but his room is always open, so you can walk in there anytime. He's brilliant to have conversations with, obviously played so many games," Bravo said.

"He creates an environment where people feel comfortable and everyone relaxes; he doesn't behave like a superstar despite all his accolades and achievements," Bravo said.

Under the stewardship of Dhoni, CSK have won the IPL title three times, second-best behind Mumbai Indians' four. Dhoni has also led Chennai in the knockout stage of every edition of the cash-rich league that they have participated in - the only team to do so.