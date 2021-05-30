Moto3 Rider Jason Dupasquier Dies After Crash At Italian Grand Prix

Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier has died following a crash in qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday. (More Sports News)

Swiss rider Dupasquier, 19, was struck by another bike after falling and slid along the track at Mugello.

After lengthy treatment by medics on the track he was airlifted to Careggi Hospital in Florence.

It was announced on Sunday he had died from his injuries.

A statement on the MotoGP website read: "Despite the best efforts of circuit medical staff and all those subsequently attending to the Swiss rider, the hospital has announced that Dupasquier has sadly succumbed to his injuries.

"The FIM, IRTA, MSMA and Dorna Sports pass on our deepest condolences to Dupasquier's family, friends, team and loved ones."

We’re deeply saddened to report the loss of Jason Dupasquier



On behalf of the entire MotoGP family, we send our love to his team, his family and loved ones



You will be sorely missed, Jason. Ride in peace pic.twitter.com/nZCzlmJsVi — MotoGP (@MotoGP) May 30, 2021

Ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, Dupasquier was 10th in the World Championship standings after collecting 27 points from the opening five races of his second season in the competition.

His team Prustel GP wrote on Instagram: "We're devastated and at this time all of our thoughts are with Jason's family

"You'll be sorely missed and never forgotten, Jason."

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine