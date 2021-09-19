Sunday, Sep 19, 2021
Mikel Arteta Pleased With Arsenal's Fighting Win Over Burnley

Martin Odegaard's first-half free-kick gave Arsenal the edge at Turf Moor and they held on for a hard-fought three points to further ease the pressure on Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard celebrates after scoring a goal against Burnley during their English Premier League soccer match at Turf Moor in Burnley, England, Saturday Sept. 18, 2021. | Anthony Devlin/PA via AP

2021-09-19T16:35:59+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 19 Sep 2021, Updated: 19 Sep 2021 4:35 pm

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was impressed with his side's battling qualities after a 1-0 victory at Burnley clinched them back-to-back Premier League wins. (More Football News)

Martin Odegaard's first-half free-kick gave Arsenal the edge at Turf Moor and they held on for a hard-fought three points to further ease the pressure on Arteta.

The Gunners were grateful referee Anthony Taylor reversed his decision to award Burnley a second-half penalty as they followed up last week's first league win of the season against Norwich with another three points.

"It was a really hard-fought victory in a place that is really tough to come and win. You have to be ready for a fight," said Arteta.

"(Burnley) split the two blocks very much and then you have to defend crosses and long balls and we did that really well," he added.

Advertisement