Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Thursday posed one question pertaining to flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant even as India suffered one of their worst defeats in ODIs.

India were bowled out for 92 with New Zealand quick, Trent Boult claiming a five-wicket haul. The Kiwis then chased down the meagre total without much fuss.

Even though India have already sealed the five-match series by winning the first three matches, the capitulation at Hamilton came as a rude awakening for the visitors which missed captain Virat Kohli and legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The much-heralded Indian batting line-up was exposed like never before, and none survived the challenge posed by the swing and lateral movement of the ball.

Vaughan presented a series of questions and even wondered how any team can be bowled out under 100 these days. He, obviously, forgot that only some days back England were dismissed for 77 by the West Indies in the first innings of the first Test.

Then, the 44-year-old asked the Pant question.

Why isn’t @RishabPant777 getting a go in the ODIs !??? — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 31, 2019

Considering the rise of Pant's profile in recent times and also the uncertainty surrounding Dhoni's future, it certainly was one of the more relevant questions to ask.

And it gets fans talking.

Top4: Rohit,Dhawan,Kohli,Dhoni are fix

Bottom 4: Bhuvi,Bumrah,Chahal,Kuldeep are fix



Remaining 3 places : Jadhav and Pandya has to play to full up quota for 5th bowler



1 place left : DK done well to get that place due to recent form.



So No place for Pant. — Samir Makwana (@imsammak81) January 31, 2019

I too don’t understand team selection strategy . Pathetic . Rishab pant is a kind of player who can take game away from opposition in no time . He shud be in playing 11 for World Cup. Play him as a batsman instead of Rayudu and promote dhoni to 4 . — munna565 (@Shravan25039818) January 31, 2019

Do tell me where you will fit him in? — BharathðÂÂÂ (@imBharath33) January 31, 2019

the question should be why is @ajinkyarahane88 not being given a chance...we all know Rahane is a far better bat than Rayudu...still he is being left out...politics at play here with @imVkohli and @RaviShastriOfc the main culprits! Anil is a better coach any day... — Deepak Kumar (@DKMR1) January 31, 2019

see first english team doing on ground and then suggest others..nasty bug.. — prashant gadekar (@Prashant_G1) January 31, 2019

Looks like u forget the last innings in which he scored 73 odd runs and finish the match.

Averages 50 in test match after 9 tests .Rank 15 in ICC rankings.

Be a fan but never be a BLIND Fan — CricMan (@cricadil12) January 31, 2019

May be due to lack of tattoos — akki (@activeakki) January 31, 2019

A little known guy called Dhoni keeping him out literally — Damon (@Damon_DT) January 31, 2019

We all Indians also surprised... — Sanu Tripathi (@sanutripathi771) January 31, 2019

Due to politics in @BCCI which favours Dhoni . — YUVIRAT REDDY (@Yuvirat17kalyan) January 31, 2019

Dude did u see the last game dhoni played 48 in 33 balls strike rate 145 — Rohith Denis (@rohithdenis) January 31, 2019

Probably because the best wicket keeper batsman in the world is keeping him out of the side. #record #worldcuparoundthecorner — Owais shah (@owaisshah203) January 31, 2019

The 21-year-old was named the International Cricket Council's Emerging Player of the Year in the world body's annual awards.

He became the first Indian wicket-keeper to score a Test century in England and equalled the record for the most catches taken in a Test, with 11 against Australia in Adelaide in December.

He was also the first Indian wicketkeeper to score a Test hundred in Australia.

But Dhoni is certain to play his last ODI World Cup this summer. And thanks to his good showing with the bat in the recent matches, the 37-year-old has certainly earned a ticket to England.

So, until the end of India's campaign in England, chances of Pant getting a call-up for national duties in the 50-overs format are rather bleak. And there's Dinesh Karthik is being used as the back-up wicketkeeper.