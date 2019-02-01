﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Michael Vaughan Questions Rishabh Pant's Absence From Indian ODI Side; Leaves Fans Divided

Michael Vaughan Questions Rishabh Pant's Absence From Indian ODI Side; Leaves Fans Divided

Considering the rise of Pant's profile in recent times and also the uncertainty surrounding Dhoni's future, it certainly was one of the more relevant questions to ask.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 February 2019
Michael Vaughan Questions Rishabh Pant's Absence From Indian ODI Side; Leaves Fans Divided
Composite - Instagram/File Photos
Michael Vaughan Questions Rishabh Pant's Absence From Indian ODI Side; Leaves Fans Divided
outlookindia.com
2019-02-01T18:20:59+0530
Also Read

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Thursday posed one question pertaining to flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant even as India suffered one of their worst defeats in ODIs.

India were bowled out for 92 with New Zealand quick, Trent Boult claiming a five-wicket haul. The Kiwis then chased down the meagre total without much fuss.

Even though India have already sealed the five-match series by winning the first three matches, the capitulation at Hamilton came as a rude awakening for the visitors which missed captain Virat Kohli and legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The much-heralded Indian batting line-up was exposed like never before, and none survived the challenge posed by the swing and lateral movement of the ball.

Vaughan presented a series of questions and even wondered how any team can be bowled out under 100 these days. He, obviously, forgot that only some days back England were dismissed for 77 by the West Indies in the first innings of the first Test.

Then, the 44-year-old asked the Pant question.

Considering the rise of Pant's profile in recent times and also the uncertainty surrounding Dhoni's future, it certainly was one of the more relevant questions to ask.

And it gets fans talking.

The 21-year-old was named the International Cricket Council's Emerging Player of the Year in the world body's annual awards.

He became the first Indian wicket-keeper to score a Test century in England and equalled the record for the most catches taken in a Test, with 11 against Australia in Adelaide in December.

He was also the first Indian wicketkeeper to score a Test hundred in Australia.

But Dhoni is certain to play his last ODI World Cup this summer. And thanks to his good showing with the bat in the recent matches, the 37-year-old has certainly earned a ticket to England.

So, until the end of India's campaign in England, chances of Pant getting a call-up for national duties in the 50-overs format are rather bleak. And there's Dinesh Karthik is being used as the back-up wicketkeeper.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rishabh Pant Mahendra Singh Dhoni Michael Vaughan Cricket India vs New Zealand Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : India Seeks Consular Access To Its Students Detained In US On Visa Fraud Charges
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters