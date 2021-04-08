April 08, 2021
Poshan
MI Vs RCB: Kieron Pollard Hits Nets For First Time Ahead Of IPL Opener - WATCH

Kieron Pollard, the most capped player for the five-time defending champions, completed his quarantine before starting training

PTI 08 April 2021
Kieron Pollard is Mumbai Indians' second highest run-scorer after Rohit Sharma, and has grabbed 60 wickets
Mumbai Indians' swashbuckling all-rounder Kieron Pollard hit the nets and trained for the first time ahead of the team's lung-opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL starting in Chennai on Friday.

The 33-year-old West Indian, the most capped player for the five-time defending champions, completed his quarantine before starting training.

A video of the right-handed batsman, playing a variety of shots, was uploaded by the defending champions on their official Twitter handle on Thursday.

Pollard, who has been with Mumbai Indians for a considerable amount of time, is their second-highest run-scorer (3,023 runs) after Rohit Sharma (5,230 runs) and has grabbed 60 wickets.

He has also smashed 198 sixes and is the second-highest for his franchise after Rohit, who has 213 sixes to his name.

