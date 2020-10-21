Mesut Ozil's Arsenal Career All But Over After Being Left Out Of Premier League Squad

Mesut Ozil's Arsenal career appears to be over after he was left out of Mikel Arteta's 25-man Premier League squad. (More Football News)

The 32-year-old has not featured for the Gunners since a Premier League game against West Ham on March 7 and was left out of their Europa League squad this month.

With the transfer window now shut, Ozil - whose contract expires at the end of the season - will have to wait until January to find a way out of the club.

Ozil sparkled fleetingly during his first two seasons at Emirates Stadium after joining from Real Madrid in 2013, before enjoying a stellar 2015-16. He provided 19 assists and created 28 'big chances' in 35 Premier League games that term, drastic improvements on his previous modest returns.

He has failed to meet those standards ever since, though, falling to nine and then eight assists in 2016-17 and 2017-18. His big chances created slid to nine and then 13 across those same terms.

Ozil signed a new contract in early 2018, reportedly worth £350,000 a week, and his form since has fallen away dramatically. Two assists in 24 Premier League games in 2018-19 were followed by just two again last term, when he played 18 matches in the top flight.

He made headlines this month after offering to cover the cost of Gunnersaurus' salary in order to keep the long-standing mascot at Arsenal.

It had been reported that Jerry Quy, who has performed matchday and event duties for 27 years in the famous green dinosaur costume, was made redundant as part of the Gunners' cost-cutting measures.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos, who has not featured for the Gunners so far this season, has also been left out of Arteta's squad.

Arsenal face Rapid Vienna in the Europa League on Thursday before hosting Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

