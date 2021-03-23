Six-time World Champion Marc Marquez To Miss Start Of New MotoGP Season

Marc Marquez will miss the start of the new MotoGP season in Qatar as he continues his recovery from a serious arm injury. (More Sports News)

The six-time world champion was unable to defend his title in 2020 after he broke the humerus bone in his right arm following a fall during the first race, staged at Jerez.

Marquez underwent three operations - the last of which was carried out in December following the discovery of an infection in the fracture - but was cleared to intensify his training regime last month.

However, the Spaniard has confirmed he will not be involved for the opening two rounds of the campaign, with Repsol Honda announcing a further examination will take place on April 12.

"After the last check-up with the medical team, they have advised me not to participate in the two Qatar races so we will continue with the recovery to return to compete as soon as possible!" Marquez tweeted.

After the last check-up with the medical team, they have advised me not to participate in the two Qatar races so we will continue with the recovery to return to compete as soon as possible!#MM93 pic.twitter.com/vZRF1VsKzC — Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) March 22, 2021

The 2021 MotoGP schedule kicks off this weekend with the Qatar Grand Prix, while the Losail International Circuit is also the venue for the Doha Grand Prix, which takes place on April 4.

Joan Mir is the defending champion, the Spaniard having sealed Suzuki Ecstar's first riders' championship since 2000 - and first ever team title - with a race to spare last year.

Marquez has only triumphed once in seven previous appearances in Qatar, albeit he has finished on the podium there five times, including taking second place on his previous two visits.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine