Manchester City Vs Fulham Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pep Guardiola's 700th Match

Manchester City are looking for their first back-to-back win this season as Pep Guardiola's side host Fulham on matchday 11 at Etihad Stadium. (More Football News)

City, strangely lying at 11th in the points table, hammered their favourite whipping boys Burnley 5-0 at home in the last league outing. But the Citizens played out a goalless draw at Porto in their penultimate UEFA Champions League, Group C match midweek.

The match against visiting Fulham will be another test for Pep, who will take charge of his 700th game. The Cottagers' visit to Manchester will also mark Pep's 250th match at the City helm.

In his 699 matches to date, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss has tasted victory 506 times and lost just 82 of those, leaving him with a stunning win percentage of 72.4.

In his landmark match, Pep will however be without their record goalscorer, Sergio Aguero. But the Spaniard will most likely have both Raheem Sterling, who left out of the City starting line-up for their last two league games, and Phil Foden, who is primed to make his 50th league appearances, at some stage of the game.

Fulham boss Scott Parker also has no major injury concern after their massive 2-1 win at Leicester City. And he's likely to continue to rotate the squad, meaning both Aleksander Mitrovic and skipper Tom Cairney could start against City.

Head-to-head: City are looking for their tenth straight win against Fulham. The last time they met in March 2019, City won 2-0.

Check match and telecast details

Match: Premier League 2020-21 matchday 11, Manchester City vs Fulham

Date: December 5 (Sunday), 2020

Time: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

TV Channels: Star Sports 1/HD

Live Streaming: Hotstar VIP (Subscription required)

Elsewhere...

Argentina: ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Sur

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1

Bhutan: Star Sports Select HD1

China: QQ Sports Live

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Free, RMC Sport en direct, Canal+ Sport, RMC Sport 1

Germany: Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Go, Sky Ticket

Hong Kong: 621 Now Premier League 1, Now Player, 620 Now Premier League TV

Indonesia: Mola TV, mola.tv, Mola TV App

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia

Japan: DAZN

South Korea: SPOTV ON 2

Nepal: Star Sports Select HD1

Pakistan: Star Sports Select HD1

Portugal: nc+ GO, Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland

Russia: Okko Sport

Spain: DAZN

Sri Lanka: Star Sports Select HD1

UK: BT Sport 1, BT Sport Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport App, BBC Radio Manchester, Premier Player HD, BTSport.com

USA: UNIVERSO, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBCSports.com, UNIVERSO NOW, NBCSN

Likely XIs

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Mendy; Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Torres; Jesus.

Fulham: Areola; Cordova-Reid, Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Robinson; Loftus-Cheek, Reed, Anguissa, Lookman; Cavaleiro.

