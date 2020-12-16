LPL 2020 Live Streaming, Jaffna Stallions Vs Galle Gladiators: When and Where To Watch Lanka Premier League Final

It has been an uncanny resurgence of Galle Gladiators who lost a string of matches at the start of the league but somehow made it to the final of Lanka Premier League on Wednesday.

Gladiators will take on Jaffna Stallions with a shot at the title. (More Cricket News)

Gladiators led by Bhanuka Rajapaksha defeated Colombo Kings by two wickets.

While Stallions were also off to a shaky start but ultimately got their act together to win the knockout game against Dambulla Viiking by 37 runs. In the league stage, the Stallions had managed to defeat the Gladiators both times.



Pitch:

The 22-yard strip in Hambantota has been a batting paradise so expect a high scoring final



Weather:

With temperatures hovering around 27 degrees Celsius with cloud cover.



All about the LPL 2020 Jaffna Stallions vs Galle Gladiators Final:

When: December 16, 2020

Where: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota

Time : 7:00 pm IST

Broadcast and Live Streaming details:

Watch match live in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives on Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) and SonyLIV. In UK Sky Sports, pay-TV network, has secured non-exclusive LPL rights, while Geo and state-owned broadcaster PTV have have the rights to telecast in Pakistan. LiveNOW will LIVE Stream the Finals in 111 countries worldwide.



Likely Playing XIs

Galle Gladiators Likely XI: Danushka Gunathilaka, Azam Khan (WK), Shehan Jayasuriya, Ahsan Ali, Bhanuka Rajapaksha (C), Chadwick Walton, Milinda Siriwardana, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Mohammad Amir, Lakshan Sandakan, Asitha Fernando



Rest of the Galle Gladiators Squad: Chanaka Ruwansiri, Sahan Arachchige, Duvindu Tilakaratne, Waqas Maqsood, Nuwan Thushara, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohamed Shiraz, Akila Dananjaya



Jaffna Stallions Likely XI: Avishka Fernando, Johnson Charles (WK), Thisara Perera (C), Charith Asalanka, Shoaib Malik, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chaturanga de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Suranga Lakmal, Usman Shinwari, Duanne Olivier



Rest of the Jaffna Stallions Squads: Nuwanidu Fernando, Theivendiram Dinoshan, Minod Bhanuka, Tom Moores, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Vijaykanth Viyaskanth, Kyle Abbott, Prabath Jayasuriya.

