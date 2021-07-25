Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka Vs India T20 Cricket Series - Details Of Where To Watch, Full Schedule

The opening game of the three-match T20 international series between Sri Lanka and India will start at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Sunday (July 25). This will be 20th T20 International match between the two teams and sixth on Sri Lankan soil.

India have a good record against Sri Lanka in T20 internationals. They have won 13 and lost five in 19 previous T20 matches against Sri Lanka. They have won four and lost one in five T20 International matches against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka.

India have won three, lost one and one was abandoned in the last five T20 internationals played against Sri Lanka. India defeated Sri Lanka by 78 runs when two teams met last time in Pune on January 10, 2020.

Details of Live broadcasting

TV: Live On SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY SIX & SONY SIX HD, SONY TEN 3 & SONY TEN 3 HD (Hindi), SONY TEN 4 & SONY TEN 4 HD (Tamil & Telugu).

Livestreaming on SONYLiv.

Live broadcast from 8 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)

Full schedule of Sri Lanka vs India T20 series

July 25: 1st T20, Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (Night match)

July 27: 2nd T20, Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (Night match)

July 29: 3rd T20, Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (Night match)

(With inputs from S. Pervez Qasier)

