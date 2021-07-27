Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka Vs India 2nd T20 Cricket Match In Colombo - Where And When To Watch Live

India will look to seal the three-match T20 series at Colombo's Premadasa Stadium on Tuesday evening. The Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian cricket team won the opening game on Sunday (July 25) by 38 runs. This will be the 21st T20 International match between the two teams and seventh on Sri Lankan soil. (More Cricket News)

India had earlier won the ODI series 2-1 and tonight Sri Lanka will have to produce something special to stay alive in the T20 series. With the T20 World Cup coming up, Sri Lanka are yet to qualify and a few wins under their belt will give them a lot of confidence. Their new skipper Dasun Shanaka has been struggling for form and that has not inspired the home team in the dressing room.

Details of Live broadcasting

TV: Live On SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY SIX & SONY SIX HD, SONY TEN 3 & SONY TEN 3 HD (Hindi), SONY TEN 4 & SONY TEN 4 HD (Tamil & Telugu).

Livestreaming on SONYLiv.

Live broadcast from 8 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)

Full schedule of Sri Lanka vs India T20 series

July 25: 1st T20, Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (Night match) - India won by 38 runs

July 27: 2nd T20, Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (Night match)

July 29: 3rd T20, Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (Night match)

