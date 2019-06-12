Live Streaming Of India Vs New Zealand, Cricket World Cup 2019: Where To See Live Action On TV, Online

Two-time champions India will face New Zealand in a Cricket World Cup 2019 game at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Thursday (June 13). Virat Kohli’s side has won its first two matches (against South Africa and Australia). The Kiwis, on the other hand, have had three victories out of three so far (against Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh). (IND vs NZ PREVIEW | POINTS TABLE | FULL SCHEDULE)

India vs New Zealand Match Details -

Game 18 - Cricket World Cup 2019

Date (Day) - June 13 (Thursday)

Time - 3:00 PM IST

Venue - Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Around the world, the India vs New Zealand, Cricket World Cup 2019 match will be broadcast on Star Sports (India and the rest of the Indian Sub-continent), Sky Sports (United Kingdom & Republic of Ireland), SuperSport (South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa), OSN (Middle East & North Africa), Fox Sports Australia and Channel 9 (Australia), Willow TV (USA), Sky TV and Prime (New Zealand), Ten Sports and PTV (Pakistan), ESPN (Caribbean), Gazi TV, Maasranga and BTV (all Bangladesh), SLRC (Sri Lanka) and Fox Network Group (China and South East Asia), Digicel (Asia Pacific), Radio Television Afghanistan (Afghanistan) and Yupp TV (Continental Europe and Central Asia).

Live Streaming of India vs New Zealand -

BBC (UK & Republic of Ireland), ESPNcricinfo (UK, Republic of Ireland, South-East Asia and Australia), Hotstar (India), Cricbuzz (US & Canada), Cricingif (Pakistan), ThePapare.compowered by Dialog (Sri Lanka), SKY (New Zealand), Bongo (Bangladesh and South-East Asia) Cricket Gateway (South-East Asia & Australia), OSN (Middle East & North Africa), Bolt (South-East Asia) and Channel 2 Group (Sub-Saharan Africa, Caribbean, UK & Republic of Ireland, Europe, South-East Asia and Australia).

Teams -

India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi