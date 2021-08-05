August 05, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Live Streaming Of India Vs Great Britain, Tokyo Olympics, Women's Bronze Medal Match: Where To Watch

Live Streaming Of India Vs Great Britain, Tokyo Olympics, Women's Bronze Medal Match: Where To Watch

After making their maiden Olympic semi-final, India women look to sign off with a medal. See India vs Great Britain live

Outlook Web Bureau 05 August 2021, Last Updated at 1:52 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Live Streaming Of India Vs Great Britain, Tokyo Olympics, Women's Bronze Medal Match: Where To Watch
India captain Rani Rampal
Indian women's hockey team takes on Great Britain at the Oi Hockey Stadium on Friday in the bronze medal play-off. Live streaming and TV telecast details here
Courtesy: The Hockey India
Live Streaming Of India Vs Great Britain, Tokyo Olympics, Women's Bronze Medal Match: Where To Watch
outlookindia.com
2021-08-05T13:52:38+05:30

The Indian women’s hockey team played their hearts out in their Tokyo Olympics, semi-final defeat against Argentina on Wednesday. Despite the 1-2 defeat at the Oi Hockey Stadium, India hockey eves can still return home with a medal after making their maiden Olympic semis.

Tokyo Olympics | Full Schedule | Sports News

For that to happen, Rani Rampal & Co will need to beat world number four and Rio Games gold medallists, Great Britain in the bronze medal play-off.

With their male compatriots already winning a bronze, country's first in 41 years, women hockey players will be extra motivated to give it all in their match against Great Britain.

This will be a repeat of the Pool A match which was won by Britain 4-1. But the meeting in the knock-off has extra dimensions and of course, extra motivation.

Speaking ahead of the match, India captain said: "We will give everything we have to win our first Olympic medal. We have a chance to make history on Friday."

Head coach Sjoerd Marijne said he is proud of the way the girls have played, and "now it's about recovery and looking forward to the next match. We can still win a medal."

Match and telecast details

Match: Tokyo Olympics, women's hockey, bronze medal match between India and Great Britain
Date: August 6 (Friday), 2021
Time: 7:00 AM IST/10:30PM local
Venue: Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo Olympics is being telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India. Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD is broadcasting Tokyo 2020 in regional languages.

Live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics is available on SonyLiv.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

ENG Vs IND, 1st Test: Wherever I Go, I Blieve In My Skills, Says Mohammed Shami

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Sjoerd Marijne Rani Rampal Tokyo Japan Live streaming Hockey India Women's Hockey Team Tokyo Olympic Games Tokyo Olympics India At Olympic Games Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos