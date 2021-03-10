Live Cricket Scores, AFG Vs ZIM, 2nd Test, Day 1: Afghanistan Win Toss, Opt to Bat First

Afghanistan are looking to make a comeback against Zimbabwe who are brimming with confidence after a comprehensive win in the first Test. Zimbabwe thrashed Afghanistan by 10 wickets in just under two days in the first Test match in Abu Dhabi. Zimbabwe’s skipper Sean Williams scored a masterful 105 to anchor his side to a 119-run lead. He was ably supported by Regis Chakabva who made 44, while Blessing Muzarabani made 12 runs. Afghanistan, trailing by 119 runs, were all out for 135 in their second essay giving Zimbabwe only 12 runs to complete a facile win. Afghanistan suffered due to poor team selection as they went into the match with three spinners who were rendered ineffective on a green track. Catch the live scores and updates of the Day 1 of the second Test between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe here.

Teams: Zimbabwe: Prince Masvaure, Kevin Kasuza, Tarisai Musakanda, Sean Williams (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (wk), Donald Tiripano, Blessing Muzarabani, Victor Nyauchi



Afghanistan XI: Ibrahim Zadran, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Nasir Jamal, Afsar Zazai, Asghar Afghan, Shahidullah Kamal, Rashid Khan (c), Amir Hamza, Sayed Shirzad

