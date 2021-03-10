March 10, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Live Cricket Scores, AFG Vs ZIM, 2nd Test, Day 1: Afghanistan Win Toss, Opt to Bat First

Live Cricket Scores, AFG Vs ZIM, 2nd Test, Day 1: Afghanistan Win Toss, Opt to Bat First

Catch the live scores and updates of the Day 1 of the second Test between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe here

Outlook Web Bureau 10 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Live Cricket Scores, AFG Vs ZIM, 2nd Test, Day 1: Afghanistan Win Toss, Opt to Bat First
Zimbabwe posted a facile 10-wicket win in the first Test match against Afghanistan.
Courtesy: Twitter (@ICC)
Live Cricket Scores, AFG Vs ZIM, 2nd Test, Day 1: Afghanistan Win Toss, Opt to Bat First
outlookindia.com
2021-03-10T11:58:18+05:30

Afghanistan are looking to make a comeback against Zimbabwe who are brimming with confidence after a comprehensive win in the first Test. Zimbabwe thrashed Afghanistan by 10 wickets in just under two days in the first Test match in Abu Dhabi.   Zimbabwe’s skipper Sean Williams scored a masterful 105 to anchor his side to a 119-run lead. He was ably supported by Regis Chakabva who made 44, while Blessing Muzarabani made 12 runs. Afghanistan, trailing by 119 runs, were all out for 135 in their second essay giving Zimbabwe only 12 runs to complete a facile win. Afghanistan suffered due to poor team selection as they went into the match with three spinners who were rendered ineffective on a green track. Catch the live scores and updates of the Day 1 of the second Test between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe here.

 News  | 1st Test Match Highlights | Live Scorecard

Teams:  Zimbabwe: Prince Masvaure, Kevin Kasuza, Tarisai Musakanda, Sean Williams (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (wk), Donald Tiripano, Blessing Muzarabani, Victor Nyauchi

Afghanistan XI: Ibrahim Zadran, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Nasir Jamal, Afsar Zazai, Asghar Afghan, Shahidullah Kamal, Rashid Khan (c), Amir Hamza, Sayed Shirzad

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IND Vs ENG: Varun Chakravarthy Fails Fitness Test Again, Thangarasu Natarajan At NCA With Shoulder Niggle

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Abu Dhabi Afghanistan national cricket team Zimbabwe cricket Zimbabwe Cricket Live Score Live Blog live Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos