Live Cricket Scores, SL vs IND, 2nd T20: COVID-hit India Eye Series Win

India will look to seal the three-match T20 series at Colombo's Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday evening. The Shikhar-Dhawan led Indian cricket team won the opening game on Sunday (July 25) by 38 runs. This will be 21st T20 International match between the two teams and seventh on Sri Lankan soil. Sri Lanka have to do something special to stop the high-flying Indian team, who will be with out the COVID-hit Krunal Pandya. The Lankans have lost 13 of their last 14 completed T20 internationals and given the wobbly form of their key members, especially captain Dasun Shanaka, the home side is under a lot of pressure. The IPL experience has helped the Indians. They have so much to choose from and can afford to leave out two in-form players Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw, who have been called up by the Indian Test team in England as replacements for injured players Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan. The Khettarama (Premadasa Stadium) pitch will be good for batting but will offer turn as well as seen in the first match. India had earlier won the ODI series 2-1. Follow live cricket scores of Sri Lanka vs India, second T20 here.

7:28 PM IST: Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Chetan Sakariya and Nitish Rana have been handed their T20I caps in the team huddle.

7: 18 PM IST: India have only five specialist batsmen available - Shikhar Dhawan, Devdutt Paddikal, Nitish Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson. Read full details here

7:15 PM IST: Krunal Pandya's positive case has complicated matters for India. Eight players are in isolation so India have inducted net bowlers Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Simarjeet Singh, Arshdeep Singh and R Sai Kishore in the squad.

