After a commanding performance in Day 3 of their ongoing one-off Test match Vs Bangladesh, Afghanistan hold the upper hand going into Day 4 at Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. The visitors currently lead by 374 runs, with bad lights forcing early stumps on Saturday, where they finished at 237/8. Ibrahim Zadran and Asghar Afghan formed an excellent 108-run partnership which helped their side increase their lead. After tea, Afghanistan continued on with their fine form. Ibrahim hit four sixes before getting dismissed. Follow live updates and live cricket score of Day 4 of the one-off Test match between AFG Vs BAN here.
Home » Website » Sports » Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, One-Off Test, Day 4, Live Cricket Score: BAN Aim For Comeback, AFG Lead By 397 Runs
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, One-Off Test, Day 4, Live Cricket Score: BAN Aim For Comeback, AFG Lead By 397 Runs
After a dominating Day 3 performance, Afghanistan will be aiming to continue with their fine form Vs Bangladesh at Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Day 4. Catch live updates and live cricket score of AFG Vs BAN here
READ MORE IN:
Download the Outlook Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Veteran Lawyer Ram Jethmalani Dies At 95
- 100 Days Of Modi Government 2.0: Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
- Seths Underwrote The Company Raj In India: William Dalrymple
- Why India Must Support Free And Fair Elections In Afghanistan
- 'Iconic Figure Who Boldly Spoke His Mind': PM Modi Condoles Ram Jethmalani's Death
- From Cambodian Polls To Broken Heart Syndrome, Valley Newspapers Carry Everything But Kashmir
- The World Is Watching India. It Won't Let Us Get Away On Kashmir, NRC For Too Long
- BLOG | Rumours Have Stronger Legs Than Denials In Kashmir Valley
- New Job For Justice Gaur: Even Arun Jaitley Felt It Was Wrong To Reward Retiring Judges
- Strong And Decisive Leadership May Not Help Always. It Can Cause More Damage Than Good
- Kashmiris Are Angry, Yet They Are Calm. Why?
- PM Modi To Address Rally In Haryana's Rohtak Today
- Dialogue, Not War, Is Only Alternative Between India, Pakistan: Hurriyat leader Abdul Ghani Bhat
- 'Should We Send You Bangles?' Ajit Doval Reveals Call Intercepts Of Militants In Kashmir
- US Open: Andreescu Tearful After Beating Serena
- Article 370 Was 'Special Discrimination', Says Ajit Doval, 'Fully Convinced' That Majority Of Kashmiris Back Its Abrogation
- 'New Dawn, Brighter Tomorrow Ahead': PM Modi's Morale-Booster To ISRO Scientists
- 'We Shall Overcome Some Day...' President Kovind On Chandrayaan-2 Landing Setback
- Live, Test, Day 4: BAN Aim For Comeback, AFG Lead By 397 Runs
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED
- Dinesh Karthik In Big Trouble: BCCI Issues Show-Cause Notice To Wicketkeeper For Attending Caribbean Premier League Match
- From Rahul To Kejriwal To Others: Here's How Twitter Reacted To Chandryaan-2 Heartbreak
- '...If Not Today, Then Tomorrow': Congress Prez Sonia Gandhi On Chandrayaan-2
- 'Should We Send You Bangles?' Ajit Doval Reveals Call Intercepts Of Militants In Kashmir
- Opinion | Why ISRO Chief Deserves To Be Criticised For Offering Prayers Ahead of Chandrayaan-2 Launch
- Pakistan Says President Ram Nath Kovind's Plane Cannot Enter Its Airspace
- 'New Dawn, Brighter Tomorrow Ahead': PM Modi's Morale-Booster To ISRO Scientists
- The Press Conference On Rakhigarhi Findings Throws Up More Questions Than Answers