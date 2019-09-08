﻿
After a dominating Day 3 performance, Afghanistan will be aiming to continue with their fine form Vs Bangladesh at Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Day 4. Catch live updates and live cricket score of AFG Vs BAN here

Outlook Web Bureau 08 September 2019
The match is currently being played at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.
2019-09-08T11:50:04+0530

After a commanding performance in Day 3 of their ongoing one-off Test match Vs Bangladesh, Afghanistan hold the upper hand going into Day 4 at Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. The visitors currently lead by 374 runs, with bad lights forcing early stumps on Saturday, where they finished at 237/8. Ibrahim Zadran and Asghar Afghan formed an excellent 108-run partnership which helped their side increase their lead. After tea, Afghanistan continued on with their fine form. Ibrahim hit four sixes before getting dismissed. Follow live updates and live cricket score of Day 4 of the one-off Test match between AFG Vs BAN here.

(LIVE SCORECARD | DAY 3 REPORT | CRICKET NEWS)

