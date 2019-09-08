After a commanding performance in Day 3 of their ongoing one-off Test match Vs Bangladesh, Afghanistan hold the upper hand going into Day 4 at Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. The visitors currently lead by 374 runs, with bad lights forcing early stumps on Saturday, where they finished at 237/8. Ibrahim Zadran and Asghar Afghan formed an excellent 108-run partnership which helped their side increase their lead. After tea, Afghanistan continued on with their fine form. Ibrahim hit four sixes before getting dismissed. Follow live updates and live cricket score of Day 4 of the one-off Test match between AFG Vs BAN here.

