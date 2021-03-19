Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20, Live Cricket Scores: AFG Win Toss, To Bat First

Rahmanullah Gurbaz blasted Afghanistan to a match winning 198/5 in the first T20 underlining his sides dominance in the shortest format of the game. Ahead of the 2nd T20I at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, here, Zimbabwe and their skipper Sean Williams will have to come up with a plan to stop Afghanistan from running away with another win. Gurbaz’s quickfire 45-ball 87 runs were instrumental in Afghanistan’s win, while skipper Asghar Afghan made 55. Can Zimbabwe bounce back. Catch the live cricket scores and updates of the 2nd T20I between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, here.

LIVE SCORECARD | NEWS

Teams: Zimbabwe: Tarisai Musakanda, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Sean Williams(c), Sikandar Raza, Richmond Mutumbami(wk), Wesley Madhevere, Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Karim Janat, Usman Ghani, Asghar Afghan(c), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Amir Hamza, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fareed Malik

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine