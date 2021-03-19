March 19, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20, Live Cricket Scores: AFG Win Toss, To Bat First

Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20, Live Cricket Scores: AFG Win Toss, To Bat First

Catch the live cricket scores and updates of the 2nd T20I between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, here.

Outlook Web Bureau 19 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20, Live Cricket Scores: AFG Win Toss, To Bat First
Afghanistan wil aim for another win against Zimbabwe in the 2nd T20 cricket match in Abu Dhabi.
File Photos
Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20, Live Cricket Scores: AFG Win Toss, To Bat First
outlookindia.com
2021-03-19T15:27:30+05:30

Rahmanullah Gurbaz blasted Afghanistan to a match winning 198/5 in the first T20 underlining his sides dominance in the shortest format of the game. Ahead of the 2nd T20I at  Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, here, Zimbabwe and their skipper Sean Williams will have to come up with a plan to stop Afghanistan from running away with another win. Gurbaz’s quickfire 45-ball 87 runs were  instrumental in Afghanistan’s win, while skipper Asghar Afghan made 55. Can Zimbabwe bounce back. Catch the live cricket scores and updates of the 2nd  T20I between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, here.

LIVE SCORECARD | NEWS

Teams: Zimbabwe: Tarisai Musakanda, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Sean Williams(c), Sikandar Raza, Richmond Mutumbami(wk), Wesley Madhevere, Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Karim Janat, Usman Ghani, Asghar Afghan(c), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Amir Hamza, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fareed Malik

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

All England Badminton: Ashwini Ponnappa - N Sikki ReddyPair Enters Quarters; Sameer, Satwik-Chirag Lose

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Rashid Khan (Cricket) Asghar Afghan Abu Dhabi Afghanistan national cricket team Zimbabwe cricket Cricket Live Blog ICC (International Cricket Council) Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos