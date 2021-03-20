'Legend' Peter Lorimer Dies: 'Another Huge Hole In The Leeds United Family'

Peter Lorimer was remembered as "a legend" after Leeds United announced the death of their great midfielder. (More Football News)

Lorimer, who was 74, died after a long illness. It was recently announced the man who lit up Elland Road for many years had been moved to live in a hospice.

He made over 700 appearances across two spells at Leeds and scored 238 goals, a club record, with Lorimer famed for his powerful shooting.

His debut for the club came at the age of 15 years and 289 days in September 1962 and he won two First Division titles, in 1969 and 1974, and the FA Cup in 1972.

The Scotland international, who won 21 caps for his country, also helped Leeds reach the final of the 1973 European Cup Winners' Cup and the 1975 European Cup.

Leeds said news of Lorimer's death had been received "with great sadness".

"Peter's contribution to Leeds United will never be forgotten and his passing leaves another huge hole in the Leeds United family," Leeds said in a statement.

"He will always remain a club icon and his legacy at Elland Road will live on."

Rest in peace Peter pic.twitter.com/23F44Hqt1I — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 20, 2021

Lorimer's death follows that of his fellow Leeds great and former team-mate Jack Charlton last July. Charlton made a club-record 773 appearances for the club.

Tributes to Lorimer were paid from far and wide, with world governing body FIFA saying: "Everyone at FIFA is saddened by the news of Peter Lorimer's passing. Lorimer was a @LUFC legend with one of the most powerful shots in football."

Current Leeds captain Liam Cooper wrote on Twitter: "Fly High Peter. A legend that we all aspire to be like. Sending all our love to Peter's family."

Lorimer also had spells with Toronto Blizzard, Vancouver Whitecaps and York City, between his two spells at Leeds.

Another present-day Leeds star, Stuart Dallas, reflected on the sorry news coming in the wake of Friday's 2-1 Premier League victory at Fulham.

"After the high of last night, we learn of such sad news this morning," Dallas wrote. "My thoughts are with Peter's family and friends at this difficult time."

