India captain Virat Kohli on Monday shared the secrets of scoring runs in England with the vanquished Australian team.

Kohli led India to their first-ever Test series win Down Under. After the drawn Sydney Test, which assured a 2-1 verdict in favour of the visiting side, Kohli advised the Aussies to leave their egos at home before leaving for England.

Australia will be in England for the 2019 Ashes tour in August, September.

"If you go out there with an ego, you might as well not go at all. Because that Dukes ball, it buries egos pretty quickly," Kohli's quoted as saying by

The 30-year-old endured one his wors series when India visited England in 2014. In that tour, Kohli averaged just 13.40, and fans and critics started doubting his stature as the world's best batsmen.

But last year, he dominated the series in England, top-scoring with 593 runs even though India went down 1-4.

"There’s a lot of time in Test cricket. But sometimes we are so nervous as batsmen, we don’t quite realise it," Kohli shared his experience.

"You just want to get away quickly but in England, you’re not allowed to do that. So, you have to buy your time. And you have to earn the right to score runs eventually. But you have to get into a position where you should not even look at the scoreboard to see the number of balls."

"It’s inconsequential; patience is the only thing works there and putting runs on the board again is the most important thing to win Test matches," he added.