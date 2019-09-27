Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Lance Klusener Appointed As Afghanistan Cricket Team's Head Coach

Lance Klusener Appointed As Afghanistan Cricket Team's Head Coach

After the tenure of West Indian Phil Simmons was completed with the 2019 World Cup, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) received over 50 applications for the head coach's role, finally selecting Lance Klusener.

PTI 27 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Lance Klusener Appointed As Afghanistan Cricket Team's Head Coach
Lance Klusener was South Africa's assistant batting coach in the recently held T20 series against India.
Twitter
Lance Klusener Appointed As Afghanistan Cricket Team's Head Coach
outlookindia.com
2019-09-27T20:11:57+0530

Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener was on Friday appointed as head coach of the Afghanistan national cricket team.

(Cricket News)

After the tenure of West Indian Phil Simmons was completed with the 2019 World Cup, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) received over 50 applications for the head coach's role.

Klusener was South Africa's assistant batting coach in the recently held T20 series against India.

Klusener will take charge of Afghanistan in the series against West Indies in November.

"I am extremely excited and honoured to be given the opportunity to work with some of the best talent in world cricket. Everyone knows the fearless brand of cricket Afghanistan play," said Klusener.

"I am very confident that with some hard work we can become one of the best sides in the world. I am really looking forward to working with the Afghanistan team and helping them take their cricket to the next level," said the 48-year-old who has played 49 Tests and 171 ODIs.

Klusener is a certified Level 4 coach and has served as bowling coach of Mumbai Indians in the IPL, consultant to South Africa National Academy and batting coach of South Africa Test team.

He has also served as the head coach of Dolphins franchisee in South Africa domestic cricket and batting coach of Zimbabwe.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Cricket Sports
Next Story : Warm-Up Game: Aiden Markram Ton, Temba Bavuma Fifty Help South Africa Reach 199/4 Vs Board President's XI
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement