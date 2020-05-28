Juventus Signing Dejan Kulusevski Hoping To Emulate Kevin De Bruyne

Juventus signing Dejan Kulusevski hopes he can become as good as Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne.
Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News
Kulusevski, 20, was bought by Juve for €35million in January before being sent back to Parma on loan for the remainder of the season.
The Swedish attacker said he had watched De Bruyne closely and is hoping he can emulate the Belgium star.
"He is one of the top five players in the world," Kulusevski told Sky Sport on Wednesday.
"I study a lot because he is a phenomenal player and because I want to become like [him], but also stronger.
"Among my habits is to watch many games, because I learn a lot from my colleagues."
Kulusevski was also linked with a move to Inter before deciding to sign with Juventus.
The former Atalanta man said Juve coach Maurizio Sarri was one of the key reasons he chose the Serie A champions.
"One of the reasons why I chose the Bianconeri was Sarri," Kulusevski said.
"I think I can do very well and learn a lot with him. I watched all his Chelsea games."
'Pornoextortion': Former Argentina Forward Ezequiel Lavezzi Makes Sex Video Blackmail Complaint
Just Wanted To See His Dying Son: Story Behind Photograph Of Crying Man That Shook India
Detained Briefly By Delhi Police After Meeting Rahul Gandhi, Migrants Get Cong Help
The Lockdown Failed On All Fronts. There's No Other Way Of Saying It
China Up To Mischief, It's Instigating Nepal Against India
Twitter Adds Fact-check Warnings To Trump's Tweets, He Calls It 'Stifling Free Speech'
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Chinese President's Belligerent Speech Will Boost Its Army's Morale In Ladakh Region