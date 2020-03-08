ISL Semi-Final, ATK Vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Indian Super League Football Match

A place in the Indian Super League (ISL) final is at stake as ATK take on Bengaluru FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Sunday. Defending champions Bengaluru are in the driver's seat after edging the first leg 1-0 last week. They have their noses ahead but not by much. (More Football News)

ATK know that they have a task on their hands given how resolute Bengaluru are in defence. The likes of Roy Krishna, David Williams and Edu Garcia found little joy against the likes of Juanan Gonzalez in the first leg.

Breaching a defence that has conceded just 13 goals in 19 matches in ISL will be a huge ask, but something Antonio Habas will hope his side can manage at home. ATK have a strong home record and have won six of their nine matches here, scoring 18 of their 33 goals in the process.

More importantly, ATK defeated Bengaluru 1-0 during the league stages when the Blues travelled here.

Match: Return Leg of Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 2nd semi-final between ATK and Bengaluru FC

Date: March 8 (Sunday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata

TV Channels: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar, Jio TV

Likely XIs:

ATK FC: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Pritam Kotal, John Johnson, Sumit Rathi, Prabir Das, Michael Soosairaj, Javier Hernandez, Jayesh Rane, Edu Garcia, David Williams, Roy Krishna.

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Ashique Kuruniyan, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado, Suresh Wangjam, Sunil Chhetri, Deshorn Brown, Kevaughn Frater.