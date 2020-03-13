ISL Final, ATK Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Indian Super League Football Match

One among the many undercurrents that add intrigue to Indian Super League final is the battle that will unfold on one of the flanks at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Saturday.
The two most successful teams in the Indian Super League (ISL) -- ATK and Chennaiyin FC -- face off in the final of the 2019-20 season even as the spectre of deadly coronavirus outbreak looms large. Saturday's season finale at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda in Goa will be played behind closed doors.
This is the first time that the two sides are meeting in the final, and the winner will become the most successful side. ATK (2014 and 2016) and Chennaiyin (2015 and 2017-18) have both won the ISL twice already and are looking to become the first side to win it three times. The two sides are also on equal footing this season. In the league stages, ATK defeated Chennaiyin in Chennai before the team from the south returned the favour in Kolkata.
Here's everything you need to know about the match:
Match: Final match of Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 between ATK and Chennaiyin FC
Date: March 14 (Saturday)
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa
TV Listing: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Hotstar, Jio TV
Likely XIs:
ATK FC: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Pritam Kotal, John Johnson, Sumit Rathi, Prabir Das, Michael Soosairaj, Javier Hernandez, Jayesh Rane, Edu Garcia, David Williams, Roy Krishna.
Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthlei, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Andre Schembri, Nerijus Valskis.
