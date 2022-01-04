Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Remain Winless After 1-1 Draw With Bengaluru FC

East Bengal are at the bottom of the 11-team Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 table with five points from nine matches. Bengaluru FC are 8th with 10 points from 10 matches.

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Remain Winless After 1-1 Draw With Bengaluru FC
Wahengba, Luwang of East Bengal, left, and Sunil Chhetri of Bengaluru FC in action during thei ISL 2021-22 match in Bambolim, Goa on Tuesday (January 4, 2022). | Courtesy: ISL

Trending

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Remain Winless After 1-1 Draw With Bengaluru FC
outlookindia.com
2022-01-04T22:19:29+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 10:19 pm

Bengaluru FC's hopes of securing playoffs qualification suffered another blow as they were held to a 1-1 draw by a resilient East Bengal in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 match in Bambolim, Goa on Tuesday. (More Football News)

The result also extended SCEB's winless run to nine matches.

Semboi Haokip (28th) opened the scoring with a diving header until Sourav Das (OG 55th) handed the equaliser to the opposition with an own goal at the Athletic Stadium.

In a nervy start, East Bengal's goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharja was shown an early yellow card for fouling Prince Ibara.

On the other end, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu also had a rusty start as he misjudged a free-kick from deep that went unpunished.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

It took the 18th minute for either side to create a meaningful scoring opportunity when Lalrinliana Hnamte's shot from the edge of the box was blocked by the BFC defence.

Roshan Naorem was shown a yellow card for a shirt pull and the subsequent free-kick led to Semboi Haokip breaking the deadlock just before the half-hour mark. He scored with a diving header which gave no chance to the keeper.

Alan Costa nearly scored the equaliser from Cleiton Silva's free-kick a few moments later but his header went slightly over the bar.

Marco Pezzaiuoli's men kept pressing for an equaliser but went into the halftime break trailing. The restart saw the tactician send Sunil Chhetri to change the complexion of the match.

The equaliser finally came after a period of sustained pressure by the Blues in the second half. A cross from the right flank by Roshan was met by Sourav Das whose miscued header went past his own goalkeeper on the near post.

Ibara was a constant threat and had the chance to give BFC the advantage after the hour mark but his header went over the crossbar.

BFC was again denied the lead at the 71st-minute mark after Chhetri's strike from 10-yards out was cleared on the line by Hira Mondal.

The Blues piled on more pressure as substitute Ankit Mukherjee picked up a yellow card for a bad foul on Ashique Kuruniyan in the late stages of the match.

Udanta Singh also took an attempt at goal but he sliced across the ball which swerved away from the target.

Five minutes were added for stoppages but neither side was able to find the winning goal as they settled for a point each.

SC East Bengal will be next in action against leaders Mumbai City FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Friday, while Bengaluru FC also plays the Islanders in their next assignment at the PJN Stadium on Monday.

Tags

PTI Goa Football Indian Super League (ISL) Indian football East Bengal Bengaluru FC Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, Live Cricket Scores, 4th Test: Down And Out England Look For Revival At Sydney

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, Live Cricket Scores, 4th Test: Down And Out England Look For Revival At Sydney

NZ Vs BAN, Live Cricket Scores, First Test: It's Ebadot Hossain Of Bangladesh Vs Ross Taylor Of New Zealand On Final Day

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: Shardul Thakur Heroics And Kagiso Rabada's Unwanted Record - Day 2 Stats

Sri Lanka Cricket Appoints Rumesh Ratnayake As Interim Coach For Zimbabwe Series

Romelu Lukaku Ready To Clean Up 'Mess,' Says Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel

Ranji Trophy: BCCI Puts On Hold Domestic Tournament Due To Surge In COVID Cases

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: Shardul Thakur Stars As India Take 58-run Lead

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: Shardul Thakur Enters Record Books With Seven-wicket Haul

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: India Reach 85/2, Take 58-Run Lead

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: India Reach 85/2, Take 58-Run Lead

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

Let It Snow

Let It Snow

Upcoming International Movies Based On True Incidents

Upcoming International Movies Based On True Incidents

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan And Hyderabad FC Lock Horns In Quest For Top Spot

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan And Hyderabad FC Lock Horns In Quest For Top Spot

Asia Cup 2022: India Women’s Hockey Team Needs To Live Up To Expectations, Says Savita Punia

Asia Cup 2022: India Women’s Hockey Team Needs To Live Up To Expectations, Says Savita Punia

SA Vs IND: Fans Divided Over Rassie Van Der Dussen’s Controversial Dismissal – VIDEO

SA Vs IND: Fans Divided Over Rassie Van Der Dussen’s Controversial Dismissal – VIDEO

Australia Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Saga Over, Serbian To Defend Title In Melbourne

Australia Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Saga Over, Serbian To Defend Title In Melbourne

Read More from Outlook

Battleground Maldives: The Key To Indo-Chinese Strategic Control Over The Indian Ocean

Battleground Maldives: The Key To Indo-Chinese Strategic Control Over The Indian Ocean

Seema Guha / The Maldives has witnessed a battle for influence between India and China. For now, India is in the driver’s seat but will that change in future?

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Outlook Web Desk / Health insurance should be put in the 5 per cent GST slab and senior citizens should be exempt from GST. Tax deduction should be increased from Rs 25,000 to at least Rs 50,000.

2nd Test, Day 2: India Take 58-run Lead Against South Africa

2nd Test, Day 2: India Take 58-run Lead Against South Africa

Jayanta Oinam / At the close of play on Tuesday, India reached 85/2 after Shardul Thakur's seven-wicket haul. South Africa were all out for 229.

The Migrant Worker As A Tragic Hero, From Reel To Real

The Migrant Worker As A Tragic Hero, From Reel To Real

Ashwani Kumar / The sufferings of migrant workers have become the most rivetingly tragic tale of our times

Advertisement