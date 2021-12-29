Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021
ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Win In Juan Ferrando's Return Against FC Goa

The 2-1 win helped ATK Mohun Bagan move to third place in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 table with 14 points from eight matches. FC Goa are eighth with eight points.

ATK Mohun Bagan players celebrate after Liston Colaco's goal against FC Goa during their ISL 2021-22 match in Margao, Goa on December 29, 2021. | Courtesy: ISL

2021-12-29T23:19:57+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 29 Dec 2021, Updated: 29 Dec 2021 11:19 pm

Liston Colaco stole the show with a stunning strike on a night when Roy Krishna was also on target to guide ATK Mohun Bagan to a 2-1 win against FC Goa in an Indian Super League match in Margao on Wednesday. (More Football News)

Juan Ferrando returned to take on his former side FC Goa as ATKMB head coach and Colaco (23rd) gifted him with a stunning goal in the 23rd minute. It was his fifth goal of the season, the highest by an Indian this season.

Krishna (56th) made it 2-0 early on in the second half before Jorge Ortiz fortuitously pulled one back for FC Goa in the 81st minute but it was not enough in the end.

The result meant ATKMB continued their resurgence under Ferrando, moving to third in the league table with 14 points from eight matches. FC Goa, meanwhile, remained eighth with eight points from as many games.

The impressive Devendra Murgaonkar warmed Amrinder Singh's gloves with an early attempt after nutmegging his marker and getting the better of him to take a crack. Amrinder saw the ball all the way and had it covered.

ATKMB, though, were enjoying the lion's share of possession and got their reward in the 23rd minute albeit in a moment of individual brilliance.

The sparkling Colaco, causing all sorts of trouble to FC Goa for some time, got on the ball on the left inside channel near the halfway mark. The 23-year old took a couple of steps forward before unleashing a thunderbolt that swerved past the keeper and into the back of the net.

Ferrando had his hands on his head in disbelief, his mouth wide open as the green and maroons went ahead riding that piece of magic.

At the half-hour mark, Jorge Ortiz forced Amrinder into a good save from a free-kick but the half had already gone to Colaco for his wonderful strike, and deservingly ATKMB went into the break with a 1-0 lead.

The Mariners doubled their advantage soon after the restart, Krishna firing home first time a Hugo Boumous lob from the edge of the box. FC Goa never really got a grip of the game after falling behind by two goals before a Amrinder gaffe helped them get back in the game.

Ortiz's weak left-footer was inexplicably spilled by Amrinder as the ball went into the net.

Goa Football Indian Super League (ISL) FC Goa ATK-Mohun Bagan Indian football Sports
