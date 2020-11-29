November 29, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC, Kerala Blasters Play Goalless Draw

ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC, Kerala Blasters Play Goalless Draw

PTI 29 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC, Kerala Blasters Play Goalless Draw
Chennaiyin FC's Jakub Sylvestr in disbelief after missing a penalty kick against KBFC IN ISL on Sunday.
ISL
ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC, Kerala Blasters Play Goalless Draw
outlookindia.com
2020-11-29T23:03:43+05:30

Bambolim (Goa), Nov 29 (PTI) Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC played out a goalless draw in an Indian Super League match here on Sunday. (More Football News)

The draw meant the two-time champions ISL remained in third spot with four points from two matches while Kerala Blasters are in seventh place, having yet to secure a win and two points.

The CFC coach Csaba Laszlo rang in the changes towards the end in an attempt to find the goal but that did not happen.

Chennaiyin missed an excellent opportunity to take lead in the 74th minute when Jakub Sylvestr's penalty was saved by the Blasters custodian Albino Gomes.

The penalty came about after CFC broke down the right and the ball was squared into the box towards Rafael Schuler Crivellaro. He was tackled from behind by Sergio Cidoncha and the referee pointed to the spot.  

In the first half, CFC appeared to have the upper hand though they could not break through. Also, their defending was good as they kept KBFC at bay and have not given many chances for them to come near the goal.

In the 26th minute, Jakub Sylvestr headed into the goal but it was deemed offside, much to the CFC's  disappointment.

Blasters' Nongdamba Naorem squandered a chance to break the deadlock when he failed to find the target from close range. Also, Costa Nhamoinesu's header was blocked by Crivellaro as CFC kept the Kerala team at bay. The Blasters picked up momentum and were more attacking towards the end but failed to find the back of the net.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Bahrain Grand Prix: F1 Safety Measures Crucial In Romain Grosjean Crash, Says Medical Car Driver

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Goa Indian Super League (ISL) Football Kerala Blasters Chennaiyin FC Indian football Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos