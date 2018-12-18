IPL Auction: Rajasthan Royals Break Bank For Jaydev Unadkat, Again

Rajasthan Royals broke the bank for Jaydev Unadkat, again. The Jaipur-based franchise on Tuesday outbid other franchises to acquire the services of the 27-year-old during the Indian Premier League (IPL) player auction for the 2019 edition.

Unadkat was the most expensive Indian player last year at Rs 11.5 crore, and he is certain to become the most expensive player in this auction. He was released by the franchise earlier this year.

In an interesting bidding war, Royals and and Delhi Capital engaged early on, then Chennai Super Kings joined the fray with INR 5 crore.

Royals increased it to INR 5.20 crore, then 6.60 crore. Kings XI Pinjab made it INR 7 crore, before Royals settled it for INR 8.40 crore. And it's the most expensive deal so far in the auction.

Unadkat, a left-arm medium pacer, has played one Test, seven ODIs and 10 T20Is for India.

Despite his limited experience, he is considered a smart bowler, who can excell in T20s. He has taken 15 wickets for India.