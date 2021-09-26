Advertisement
Sunday, Sep 26, 2021
IPL 2021: Kumar Sangakkara Says Rajasthan Royals Batting 'Careless' Vs Delhi Capitals

Skipper Sanju Samson waged a lone battle for Rajasthan Royals in their 33-run loss against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

RR's Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara was clearly disappointed with their batting display against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. | BCCI-IPL

2021-09-26T11:45:46+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 26 Sep 2021, Updated: 26 Sep 2021 11:45 am

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara on Saturday blamed the ‘careless’ approach of his batting unit in the first 10 overs for the 33-run loss against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL 2021. (More Cricket News)

Highlights | Points Table | Fixtures

Opting to field, RR restricted DC to a modest total of 154/6 but could score only 121/6 in 20 overs after being reduced to 48/ 4 in 10.2 overs.

“154 was a great total to limit Delhi Capitals to, (what) we needed to do was not be careless in the first 10 overs. Unfortunately Delhi came hard at us, they bowled smartly and we weren't up to it,” Sangakkara said at the post-match press conference.

“So, I wouldn’t worry too much about the lower middle-order, they got us out of lot of trouble in the first half of the IPL and I am sure, they will come good, as we go along.” Captain Sanju Samson top-scored with an unbeaten 70 off 53 balls but he didn't get the support from the other end.

“Chasing 154, should have been done with the batting that we had, especially starting from the top-order and downwards, and we weren't good enough on the day,” Sangakkara said. Sangakkara also rued the injuries to Evin Lewis and Chris Morris which forced them to make changes in the playing XI.

“It is unfortunate that we had a couple of injury concerns that meant that (Evin) Lewis and (Chris) Morris didn't play, but that is just temporary and we have the options,” said the former Sri Lankan great.

“It is not just about making changes, it is about whoever does play, to kind of stick to the game plan and understand what is happening and access conditions."

Asked if skipper Samson should have upped the ante earlier, Sangakkara said, “Well, it was a tough one for the skipper, he was batting so well. All we needed was someone to stay with him and unfortunately losing wickets so regularly, didn't allow Sanju to cut free early on.”

Sangakkara also credited the Delhi bowlers for not allowing him to free his arms. “The Delhi boys also bowled quite well and smartly, managed to bowl away from the areas that are Sanju's strengths.” South African David Miller too couldn’t make the opportunity count as he was stumped by Rishabh Pant off Ravichandra Ashwin in the fifth over.

“You can look at it couple of different ways, he is a naturally attacking player and that's the shot he usually plays, unfortunately he is up against a really smart and willy bowler with a lot of experience, and that is sometimes a trade-off,” Sangakkara said.

“But probably right, it is not the ideal situation to take such a risk when we have lost a couple of wickets, but that is T20 cricket and it happens and you just got to get smarter.”

Cricket Sports
