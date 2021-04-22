IPL 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Rajasthan Royals, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch the RCB Vs RR Match – Likely XIs

Big Guns Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers will be ready to have a go at the bowlers once again as Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Maxwell and ABD have been the lynchpin for RCB who are undefeated after three matches.

RCB were upstaged by CSK after MS Dhoni-led side defeated KKR in a thrilling match. For RR it looks like an arduous task even before the first ball has been bowled. RR bowling attack is missing Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes, and on top of it Liam Livingstone has also left the team sighting bubble fatigue.

RCB captain Virat Kohli will be looking to bat long and get a big score. For RR, the biggest challenge will be to click as a batting unit.

Match and telecast details:

Match: 16th match of IPL 2021 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royas.

Date: April 22 (Thursday), 2021.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

TV Channels: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Head-To-Head: The two sides have met 23 times with both winning 10 matches each. Three matches have produced no result.





Likely XIs:

RCB: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

RR: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (c & wk), David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Robin Uthappa, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh.



Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Finn Allen (wk), AB de Villiers (wk), Pavan Deshpande, Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, K.S. Bharat.

