IPL 2021: Riyan Parag Does It Again, This Time Against Chennai Super Kings -WATCH

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag got to bowl only one over during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Monday. But the 19-year-old from Guwahati once again managed to turn up the entertainment quotient with his very unusual bowling action.

RR captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl first. He introduced the leg break Parag, a leg break bowler, into the attack in the 11th over with Ambati Rayudu taking the strike. The spell started with a dot, then a six over log-off. A dot followed, then Parag produced that delivery again.

Watch it here:

And here are some reactions, with many asking the legality of Parag's bowling action:

Riyan parag - Tries malinga action with spin



Le umpires: pic 2 pic.twitter.com/WnyfKLpGtg — middle_class_boy (@imSKshri) April 19, 2021

riyan parag wants to surprise the batman but gets himself surprised by the umpire — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) April 19, 2021

#CSKvRR

Riyan Parag is the next Rishabh Pant in case of entertainment — Jisha Laha (@JishaLaha) April 19, 2021

What kind of bowling is this by riyan Parag? How can these be legal deliveries? #CSKvsRR — Saptech Mankad (@MrDocSaab) April 19, 2021

CSK scored 188 for nine thanks to a late flourish. Faf du Plessis top-scored for the three-time champions with a 17-ball 33. Chetan Sakariya got three wickets for 36.

Brief Scores:

CSK: 188/9 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 33, Moeen Ali 26, Dwayne Bravo 20 not out; Chetan Sakariya 3/36, Chris Morris 2/33).

