April 19, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IPL 2021: Riyan Parag Does It Again, This Time Against Chennai Super Kings -WATCH

IPL 2021: Riyan Parag Does It Again, This Time Against Chennai Super Kings -WATCH

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag's bizarre bowling action continues to generate interest among fans and pundits in IPL 2021

Outlook Web Bureau 19 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IPL 2021: Riyan Parag Does It Again, This Time Against Chennai Super Kings -WATCH
Riyan Parag now making a habit of bowling 'right-arm perpendicular' deliveries.
Screengrab: IPL
IPL 2021: Riyan Parag Does It Again, This Time Against Chennai Super Kings -WATCH
outlookindia.com
2021-04-19T22:01:15+05:30

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag got to bowl only one over during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Monday. But the 19-year-old from Guwahati once again managed to turn up the entertainment quotient with his very unusual bowling action.

Match Blog | Scorecard | News

RR captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl first. He introduced the leg break Parag, a leg break bowler, into the attack in the 11th over with Ambati Rayudu taking the strike. The spell started with a dot, then a six over log-off. A dot followed, then Parag produced that delivery again.

Watch it here:

And here are some reactions, with many asking the legality of Parag's bowling action:

CSK scored 188 for nine thanks to a late flourish. Faf du Plessis top-scored for the three-time champions with a 17-ball 33. Chetan Sakariya got three wickets for 36.

Brief Scores:

CSK: 188/9 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 33, Moeen Ali 26, Dwayne Bravo 20 not out; Chetan Sakariya 3/36, Chris Morris 2/33).

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Barcelona Insist 'Great Changes' Needed In Football After Joining Breakaway European Super League

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Riyan Parag Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2021 Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos