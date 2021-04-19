IPL 2021: Riyan Parag Does It Again, This Time Against Chennai Super Kings -WATCH

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag got to bowl only one over during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Monday. But the 19-year-old from Guwahati once again managed to turn up the entertainment quotient with his very unusual bowling action.
Match Blog | Scorecard | News
RR captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl first. He introduced the leg break Parag, a leg break bowler, into the attack in the 11th over with Ambati Rayudu taking the strike. The spell started with a dot, then a six over log-off. A dot followed, then Parag produced that delivery again.
Watch it here:
Riyan Parag pulls out that ball again. DudeðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#CSKvRR pic.twitter.com/q2s1tDtmn9— AK #MIðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@rantworld101) April 19, 2021
And here are some reactions, with many asking the legality of Parag's bowling action:
Riyan parag - Tries malinga action with spin— middle_class_boy (@imSKshri) April 19, 2021
Le umpires: pic 2 pic.twitter.com/WnyfKLpGtg
Riyan Parag on FootMarks of Kedar Jadhav...ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#CSKvsRR #RiyanParag #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/JsjMm96XEz— ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ PrinceðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@TheLolnayak) April 19, 2021
riyan parag wants to surprise the batman but gets himself surprised by the umpire— Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) April 19, 2021
#CSKvRR— Jisha Laha (@JishaLaha) April 19, 2021
Riyan Parag is the next Rishabh Pant in case of entertainment
What kind of bowling is this by riyan Parag? How can these be legal deliveries? #CSKvsRR— Saptech Mankad (@MrDocSaab) April 19, 2021
CSK scored 188 for nine thanks to a late flourish. Faf du Plessis top-scored for the three-time champions with a 17-ball 33. Chetan Sakariya got three wickets for 36.
Brief Scores:
CSK: 188/9 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 33, Moeen Ali 26, Dwayne Bravo 20 not out; Chetan Sakariya 3/36, Chris Morris 2/33).
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Rajasthan Runs Out Of Stock Of Covid Vaccines; Imposes Night Curfew Across The State
Prostitution Racket Busted: 4 Women Among 10 Held In Police Raid In Greater Noida
Lockdown In Delhi? Arvind Kejriwal To Discuss Covid Situation With LG Today