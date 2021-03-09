March 09, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IPL 2021: Risk Element Factored In While Not Allowing Fans At Venues - Sourav Ganguly

IPL 2021: Risk Element Factored In While Not Allowing Fans At Venues - Sourav Ganguly

IPL 2021 will be held in six venues -- Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad

Outlook Web Bureau 09 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IPL 2021: Risk Element Factored In While Not Allowing Fans At Venues - Sourav Ganguly
Sourav Ganguly
File Photo
IPL 2021: Risk Element Factored In While Not Allowing Fans At Venues - Sourav Ganguly
outlookindia.com
2021-03-09T10:06:10+05:30

Sourav Ganguly, the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said allowing the crowd in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 would have been a bigger logistical issue compared to letting in limited fans during the recently-concluded Test series against England. (More Cricket News)

The BCCI announced that no crowds will be allowed at the venues -- Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad -- where the IPL matches will be played with no home games for any franchise.

"We have planned it well and we are doing it in clusters. There will be three chartered flights (at the max) for every team. Hopefully, we will be able to manage.

"During England tour, teams have only two domestic chartered flights (Chennai to Ahmedabad and next will be Ahmedabad to Pune)," Ganguly told the channel.

"The numbers are much less but fingers crossed as it's a huge tournament, the BCCI did it successfully in Dubai and hopefully, we can do it this time as well," he added.

He didn't say when would the BCCI consider having crowds back for IPL.

"Dont know yet, depends on situation. Dubai also was the same," he said referring to the 2020 IPL in the UAE.

"It's slightly different from bilateral. If you open up for crowd (in IPL) with teams practising outside the stadiums, you expect crowds to get closer to practising teams during IPL, so that could be a risk," he said with a note of caution.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Pressure Is On Liverpool - RB Leipzig's Angelino Ahead Of Champions League Showdown

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Sourav Ganguly Cricket Cricket - IPL Cricket - BCCI Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos