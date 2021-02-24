February 24, 2021
Corona
IPL 2021 In India Or UAE? Recent COVID Surge, New Strain Put BCCI In Spot

Amid recent reports of COVID-19 surge BCCI says any decision will happen only after the ongoing India-England Test Series

Outlook Web Bureau 24 February 2021
The upcoming season of the Indian Premier League is once again facing challenges from COVID-19.
Indian Premier League's 14th edition might be just a month away but BCCI is still not in any condition to comment on where and when the cash-rich league will take place. (More Cricket News)

Amid concerns of new COVID case surge and a new strain making inroads in India, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal said that any decision will be made only after the ongoing India-England Test series.

With the situation still fluid, BCCI is playing a waiting game and hoping that the situation improves in the coming weeks.

Arun Dhumal, speaking to InsideSport said, "We are still in a dicey situation due to increase in COVID-19 cases. We will finalise the dates after India vs England test series, currently we don’t have definite answers."

What has alarmed BCCI more is three players testing positive during the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy taking place in a bio-bubble. As per reports, a player each from Maharashtra, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh has tested positive, raising questions on safety during the mega-event like IPL in the country.

With broadcasters needing at least a month to set up and make necessary arrangements, BCCI will have to come up with the answers soon.

“The broadcaster will need at least a month’s time to prepare. A decision must be taken soon,” a source said.

While many think that there is a strong possibility of shifting the league to UAE, BCCI is keeping the cards close to it's chest.

“Let’s see what happens, we are monitoring the situation,” Dhumal said.

