Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IPL 2021, DC Vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings – Strengths and Weaknesses

Chennai Super Kings did not qualify for the IPL playoffs last season. They face a confident Delhi Capitals tonight in Dubai.

IPL 2021, DC Vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings – Strengths and Weaknesses
Chennai Super Kings will take one step forward towards winning a fourth IPL title. They face Delhi Capitals in Dubai tonight. | Photo: BCCI-IPL

Trending

IPL 2021, DC Vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings – Strengths and Weaknesses
outlookindia.com
2021-10-10T18:01:26+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

More stories from Koushik Paul
View All

Published: 10 Oct 2021, Updated: 10 Oct 2021 6:01 pm

Chennai Super Kings have been the most consistent side in the history of the Indian Premier League. Out of 12 seasons, CSK have entered the playoffs a whooping 11 times, except a rare last season blemish when the team finished second from bottom.

Points Table | Schedule & Results | News

Despite the underwhelming performances last season, CSK have emerged as the team to beat in the ongoing IPL and will take one more step for their fourth title when they take on Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 on Sunday in Dubai. 

Obviously, the stakes are high for both sides and it remains to be seen who emerges triumphant –the student (DC captain Rishabh Pant) or the master (CSK skipper Dhoni).

Let’s take a look at the strengths and weaknesses of Chennai Super Kings:

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Strengths

Opening combination

The major reason for Chennai Super Kings’ success in IPL 2021 is the starts given by openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis. The Indo-South African pair has complemented each other throughout the tournament so far and have added more than 600 runs in IPL 2021, most by an opening pair.

MS Dhoni’s leadership

Nothing can stop Chennai Super Kings when MS Dhoni is at the helm. Known as Captain Cool by his peers and fans, Dhoni brings out the best with what he has at his disposal. And the players trust him too. Having retired from international cricket last year, many pointed out Dhoni won’t be the same leader like he used to be previously, but the 40-year-old has proved everyone wrong as CSK entered the playoffs for a record 11th time, all under Dhoni.

Thakur, Chahar lead bowling charge

CSK have mostly relied on Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar when it came to bowling in IPL 2021. While Thakur has picked up 18 wickets, Chahar has taken 13. Sam Curran too contributed with nine wickets before he was ruled out due to injury. 

Weaknesses

Sam Curran’s injury

Chennai Super Kings received a major blow when bowling all-rounder Sam Curran was ruled out of the ongoing IPL 2021 midway due to back pain. Curran had been a vital cog in the CSK setup and his absence did have an impact on their performances as the MS Dhoni-led side lost its last three league matches. Curran will also not take part in the T20 World Cup for England.

Out-of-form Suresh Raina

One of the major reasons for CSK’s success over the years, Suresh Raina has been a total flop this season. The left-hander, who has won many games for CSK in the past, has been able to manage only 160 runs in the 12 games he played in the IPL 2021. The CSK 'family' man had ditched the team last season, apparently due to COVID scare.

Off-colour DJ Bravo

Dwayne Bravo is an asset to any T20 team in the world and has been so for Chennai Super Kings for so many years now. His all-round usefulness can win CSK a match single-handedly any given day, but that hasn’t been the case this season. Turning out in nine matches in IPL 2021, Bravo has so far scored just 47 runs and took 12 wickets so far.

Tags

Koushik Paul Mahendra Singh Dhoni Dwayne Bravo Suresh Raina Sam Curran Shardul Thakur Deepak Chahar UAE Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2021 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) T20 Cricket Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Thomas And Uber Cup: Saina Nehwal Retires After Injury, Indian Beat Spain 3-2 In Opener

Thomas And Uber Cup: Saina Nehwal Retires After Injury, Indian Beat Spain 3-2 In Opener

DC Vs CSK, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Delhi Capitals Sweat Over Fitness Of Marcus Stoinis

AUS-W Vs IND-W, 3rd T20I: India Women Lose By 14 Runs And Series 0-2

Dream11 Stops Fantasy Cricket Operations, Falls In Line With Karnataka's Ban On Online Gaming

Prize Money For ICC T20 World Cup Revealed, Winners To Get USD 1.6 Million

IPL 2021, Eliminator, RCB Vs KKR: Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore Face Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders

T20 World Cup: No Threat To Afghanistan's Participation, Says ICC Acting CEO

T20 Casting A Dark Shadow Over Test Cricket: Ian Chappell

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Mumbai Indians Eliminated From IPL 2021 Despite Win Vs SRH

Mumbai Indians Eliminated From IPL 2021 Despite Win Vs SRH

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

Advertisement

More from Sports

Decision Review System To Make Debut In 2021 Men’s T20 World Cup

Decision Review System To Make Debut In 2021 Men’s T20 World Cup

IPL 2021, DC Vs CSK: Delhi Capitals – Strengths and Weaknesses

IPL 2021, DC Vs CSK: Delhi Capitals – Strengths and Weaknesses

AUS-W Vs IND-W, 3rd T20: India Women Lose Tour Finale By 14 Runs - Highlights

AUS-W Vs IND-W, 3rd T20: India Women Lose Tour Finale By 14 Runs - Highlights

2022 Commonwealth Games Hockey Controversy: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Not Amused With India Pullout

2022 Commonwealth Games Hockey Controversy: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Not Amused With India Pullout

Read More from Outlook

Coal Crisis: Rise In International Prices Create Shortage, Says Union Coal Minister

Coal Crisis: Rise In International Prices Create Shortage, Says Union Coal Minister

Outlook Business Team / The international price of imported coal has increased like anything all of a sudden, with the power plants that used imported coals stopped electricity generation.

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Ashish Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Ashish Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Outlook Web Desk / Ashish Mishra was named in an FIR following allegations that he was in one of the vehicles that mowed down four farmers protesting over UP Deputy CM KP Maurya's visit last Sunday.

AUS-W Vs IND-W, 3rd T20: India Women Lose Tour Finale By 14 Runs

AUS-W Vs IND-W, 3rd T20: India Women Lose Tour Finale By 14 Runs

Outlook Web Bureau / Chasing a 150-run target against Australia women, India women could manage only 135/6 in 20 overs. India already lost the multi-series format.

Why Rumours Of Shah Faesal’s Posting Surface, This Time As An Advisor To Lt Governor

Why Rumours Of Shah Faesal’s Posting Surface, This Time As An Advisor To Lt Governor

Naseer Ganai / Since January this year, Shah Faesal broke his long silence and is seen praising the government.

Advertisement