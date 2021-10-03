Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 03, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings Take On In-Form Delhi Capitals In Battle Of Table Toppers

Both CSK and DC are sitting at the top of the table with 18 points each. Both teams have lost just one match each in the IPL 2021 UAE leg.

IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings Take On In-Form Delhi Capitals In Battle Of Table Toppers
Delhi Capitals pacer Avesh Khan will once again play a key role in getting early wickets against CSK on Monday in IPL 2021. | Twitter (DC)

Trending

IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings Take On In-Form Delhi Capitals In Battle Of Table Toppers
outlookindia.com
2021-10-03T12:52:44+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 03 Oct 2021, Updated: 03 Oct 2021 12:52 pm

Former champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will look to quickly recover from their loss in the previous match when they take on a formidable Delhi Capitals (DC) in a battle between the two top teams in the IPL 2021 on Monday. (More Cricket News)

CSK and DC have been the two most dominating teams in the UAE leg, having lost just one match so far to sail into the playoffs and both would look to finish in the top two as it will give them two shots at reaching the finals.

POINTS | SCHEDULE 

After finishing at the bottom last season, CSK scripted a superb turnaround as they became the first team to qualify for the play-offs but the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side was done in by a sensational performance from Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.

Despite posting 189-4, CSK failed to defend the score as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube scripted a sensational chase to overhaul the target in 17.3 overs. It was their first defeat in the UAE and third from 12 matches this season as CSK bowlers found the going tough with dew setting in the second half, making the chase slightly easier for the RR batting unit.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

Dhoni's men will have to adapt to the conditions quickly to avoid any such hiccup in the playoffs. CSK's batting has been sensational this season with Ruturaj Gaikwad being in the form of his life as he tops the batting chart with 508 runs.

It was his 60-ball unbeaten 101 that had powered CSK to 189/4 against RR and even though the team lost the match, Gaikwad remains the biggest threat for any opposition.

He has formed a formidable pairing with South African great Faf du Plessis at the top, while the likes of Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja and Dhoni have chipped in and bailed out the team whenever required.

In the bowling department too, pacers Josh Hazlewood, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo and Shardul Thakur have been among wickets, while Jadeja and Ali have used their spin wisely. However, apart from Thakur, none of the bowlers could stop the marauding RR batsmen and they would look to quickly forget their last outing before taking on Delhi.

Led by Rishabh Pant, DC have looked determined to complete the job after finishing runners-up last year. Just like CSK, Delhi too have 18 points from nine wins and three losses from their 12 games.

After losing to Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi bounced back with a four-wicket win over defending champions Mumbai Indians in their last game. However, Delhi batsmen struggled to get going in the last two games.

While against KKR, DC lost wickets regularly and couldn't get the acceleration, Pant and Shreyas Iyer came to the rescue in their last game after a top-order collapse in the slow conditions of Sharjah.

However, stroke-making will get better in Dubai and Delhi will need their top-order batsmen, including Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith and Prithvi Shaw, to fire as they get into the business end of the tournament.

Despite the absence of their seam-bowling all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who is nursing a hamstring injury, Delhi have done well so far.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, R Sai Kishore, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimrom Hetmyar, Shreyas Iyer, Steve Smith, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Ben Dwarshuis, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lukman Meriwala, Pravin Dubey, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sam Billings and Vishnu Vinod.

Tags

PTI Mahendra Singh Dhoni Ruturaj Gaikwad Faf du Plessis Rishabh Pant Shreyas Iyer UAE Cricket Indian Premier League 2021 Delhi Capitals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

'Beating Virat Kohli And Co In India A Massive Goal For NZ’, Says Kiwi Devon Conway

'Beating Virat Kohli And Co In India A Massive Goal For NZ’, Says Kiwi Devon Conway

Liverpool’s Unbeaten Record On Line Against Manchester City

Ligue 1: Jean-Clair Todibo, Melvin Bard Set Up Nice Win Against Struggling Brest

Serie A: Late Manuel Locatelli Strike Helps Juventus Overpower Torino In Derby

La Liga: Atletico Madrid Deal Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona Another Blow With 2-0 Loss

IPL 2021: ‘RR Needed This Knock, Me Too’, Says Shivam Dube After Thrashing CSK

Live Cricket Scores, AUS Women vs IND Women, Day 4: Australia Declare At 241/9, India Lead By 136 Runs

Manu Bhaker Shoots Third Gold At ISSF Junior World Championship, Indians Make Merry

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi Capitals Add To Mumbai Indians' Woes In IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals Add To Mumbai Indians' Woes In IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings Tamed By Rajasthan Royals In IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings Tamed By Rajasthan Royals In IPL 2021

President, PM Among Others Pay Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi

President, PM Among Others Pay Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi

Dubai Expo 2020

Dubai Expo 2020

Advertisement

More from Sports

MS Dhoni Jokes About Par Score After Rajasthan Royals Thrash Chennai Super Kings In IPL 2021

MS Dhoni Jokes About Par Score After Rajasthan Royals Thrash Chennai Super Kings In IPL 2021

Durand Cup 2021 Final: Local Favourites Mohammedan Sporting Face ISL Giants FC Goa

Durand Cup 2021 Final: Local Favourites Mohammedan Sporting Face ISL Giants FC Goa

Shivam Dube Scripts Stunning IPL 2021 Win For Rajasthan Royals Vs Chennai Super Kings

Shivam Dube Scripts Stunning IPL 2021 Win For Rajasthan Royals Vs Chennai Super Kings

Ronald Koeman Will Keep Job As Barcelona Coach: Joan Laporta

Ronald Koeman Will Keep Job As Barcelona Coach: Joan Laporta

Read More from Outlook

Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Being Questioned By The NCB In Mumbai Drugs Case

Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Being Questioned By The NCB In Mumbai Drugs Case

Outlook Web Desk / Acting on a tip-off that a party was scheduled on the ship, NCB team led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede boarded the vessel and conducted searches.

Mamata Banerjee Leads In Bahawanipur, TMC Ahead In Two Murshidabad Seats

Mamata Banerjee Leads In Bahawanipur, TMC Ahead In Two Murshidabad Seats

Outlook Web Desk / Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had lost the assembly elections from Nandigram earlier this year, is up against BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal and CPI(M)'s Srijib Biswas in Bhabanipur.

Unlocking The Benefits Of Earth Observation Data For All

Unlocking The Benefits Of Earth Observation Data For All

Earth observation (EO) entails measuring the Earth’s natural and man-made environments to assess their status and track changes.

Chinese Warplanes Fly Toward Taiwan For 2nd Straight Day

Chinese Warplanes Fly Toward Taiwan For 2nd Straight Day

Associated Press / Taiwan's Defense Ministry said 39 aircraft entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone in two sorties, one during the day and one at night.

Advertisement