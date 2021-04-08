April 08, 2021
Poshan
IPL 2021: Check Individual Records In Indian Premier League

From best strike rate to most dot balls bowled in the Indian Premier League, here's a llist of all the batting and bowling records

PTI 08 April 2021
Composite: Rashid Khan, Virat Kohli, Kagiso Rabada and David Warner
Composite: IPL Photos
The Indian Premier League is into its 14th season and here's a look at the important statistical records through the past 13 editions. (More Cricket News)

ALL-TIME TOP-5 BATTING RECORDS

Highest Run Scorers

Virat Kohli (RCB) - 5878 runs
Suresh Raina (CSK) - 5368 runs
David Warner (SRH) - 5254 runs
Rohit Sharma (MI) - 5230 runs
Shikhar Dhawan (DC) - 5197 runs

Most Number of 100s

Chris Gayle (Punjab Kings) - 6
Virat Kohli (RCB) - 5
David Warner (SRH) - 4
Shane Watson (Retd) - 4
AB de Villiers (RCB) - 3

Most Number of 50s

David Warner (SRH) - 48
Shikhar Dhawan (DC) - 41
Rohit Sharma (MI) - 39
Virat Kohli (RCB) - 39
Suresh Raina (CSK) - 38

Most Number of 6s

Chris Gayle (Punjab Kings) - 349
AB de Villiers (RCB) - 235
MS Dhoni (CSK) - 216
Rohit Sharma (MI) - 213
Virat Kohli (RCB) - 201

Most Number of 4s

Sikhar Dhawan (DC) - 591
David Warner (SRH) - 510
Virat Kohli (RCB) - 503
Suresh Raina (CSK) - 493
Gautam Gambhir (KKR) - 491

Best Strike Rate

Andre Russell (KKR) - 182.33
Nicholas Pooran (Punjab Kings) - 165.39
Sunil Narine (KKR) - 164.27
Hardik Pandya (MI) - 159.26
Moeen Ali (CSK) - 158.46

Highest Individual Scores

Chris Gayle (Punjab Kings) - 175 (66 balls) for RCB vs *PWI
Brendon McCullum (KKR) - 158 (73 balls) vs RCB
AB de Villiers (RCB) - 133 (59 balls) vs MI
KL Rahul (Punjab Kings) - 132 (69 balls) vs RCB
AB de Villiers (RCB) - 129 (52 balls) vs *Gujarat Lions

BOWLING RECORDS

Highest Wicket-taker

Lasith Malinga (MI) - 170
Amit Mishra (DC) - 160
Piyush Chawla (MI) - 156
Dwayne Bravo (CSK) - 153
Harbhajan Singh (KKR) - 150

Best Match figures

Alzarri Joseph (MI) - 6/12 vs SRH
Sohail Tanvir (RR) - 6/14 vs CSK
Adam Zampa (RPS)- 6/19 vs SRH
Anil Kumble (RCB) - 5/5 vs RR
Ishant Sharma (*DC) - 5/12 vs *KTK

Best Economy Rates

Rashid Khan (SRH) - 6.24
Anil Kumble (RCB) - 6.57
Glenn McGrath (DD*/DC) - 6.61
Muttiah Muralitharan (CSK) - 6.67
Roloef van der Merwe (RCB) - 6.74

Best Bowling Average

Kagiso Rabada (DC) - 18.09
Doug Bollinger (CSK) - 18.72
Dimitri Masceranhas (*KXIP) - 18.73
Ferveez Maharoof (DD*) - 19.25
Lasith Malinga (MI) - 19.80

Most Number of dots

Harbhajan Singh (CSK) - 1249
Ravichandran Ashwin (DC) - 1170
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) - 1164
Lasith Malinga (MI) - 1155
Piyush Chawla (MI) - 1148

* Denotes teams whose names have been changed or now-defunct

(Compiled as per records on IPL.t20.com)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
