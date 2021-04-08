IPL 2021: Check Individual Records In Indian Premier League

The Indian Premier League is into its 14th season and here's a look at the important statistical records through the past 13 editions. (More Cricket News)



ALL-TIME TOP-5 BATTING RECORDS

Highest Run Scorers

Virat Kohli (RCB) - 5878 runs

Suresh Raina (CSK) - 5368 runs

David Warner (SRH) - 5254 runs

Rohit Sharma (MI) - 5230 runs

Shikhar Dhawan (DC) - 5197 runs

Most Number of 100s

Chris Gayle (Punjab Kings) - 6

Virat Kohli (RCB) - 5

David Warner (SRH) - 4

Shane Watson (Retd) - 4

AB de Villiers (RCB) - 3

Most Number of 50s

David Warner (SRH) - 48

Shikhar Dhawan (DC) - 41

Rohit Sharma (MI) - 39

Virat Kohli (RCB) - 39

Suresh Raina (CSK) - 38

Most Number of 6s

Chris Gayle (Punjab Kings) - 349

AB de Villiers (RCB) - 235

MS Dhoni (CSK) - 216

Rohit Sharma (MI) - 213

Virat Kohli (RCB) - 201

Most Number of 4s

Sikhar Dhawan (DC) - 591

David Warner (SRH) - 510

Virat Kohli (RCB) - 503

Suresh Raina (CSK) - 493

Gautam Gambhir (KKR) - 491

Best Strike Rate

Andre Russell (KKR) - 182.33

Nicholas Pooran (Punjab Kings) - 165.39

Sunil Narine (KKR) - 164.27

Hardik Pandya (MI) - 159.26

Moeen Ali (CSK) - 158.46

Highest Individual Scores

Chris Gayle (Punjab Kings) - 175 (66 balls) for RCB vs *PWI

Brendon McCullum (KKR) - 158 (73 balls) vs RCB

AB de Villiers (RCB) - 133 (59 balls) vs MI

KL Rahul (Punjab Kings) - 132 (69 balls) vs RCB

AB de Villiers (RCB) - 129 (52 balls) vs *Gujarat Lions

BOWLING RECORDS

Highest Wicket-taker

Lasith Malinga (MI) - 170

Amit Mishra (DC) - 160

Piyush Chawla (MI) - 156

Dwayne Bravo (CSK) - 153

Harbhajan Singh (KKR) - 150

Best Match figures

Alzarri Joseph (MI) - 6/12 vs SRH

Sohail Tanvir (RR) - 6/14 vs CSK

Adam Zampa (RPS)- 6/19 vs SRH

Anil Kumble (RCB) - 5/5 vs RR

Ishant Sharma (*DC) - 5/12 vs *KTK

Best Economy Rates

Rashid Khan (SRH) - 6.24

Anil Kumble (RCB) - 6.57

Glenn McGrath (DD*/DC) - 6.61

Muttiah Muralitharan (CSK) - 6.67

Roloef van der Merwe (RCB) - 6.74

Best Bowling Average

Kagiso Rabada (DC) - 18.09

Doug Bollinger (CSK) - 18.72

Dimitri Masceranhas (*KXIP) - 18.73

Ferveez Maharoof (DD*) - 19.25

Lasith Malinga (MI) - 19.80

Most Number of dots

Harbhajan Singh (CSK) - 1249

Ravichandran Ashwin (DC) - 1170

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) - 1164

Lasith Malinga (MI) - 1155

Piyush Chawla (MI) - 1148

* Denotes teams whose names have been changed or now-defunct

(Compiled as per records on IPL.t20.com)

