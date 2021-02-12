Pacer Sreesanth was released from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auction list after none of the eight franchises shortlisted his name. (More Cricket News)

The final list of 292 cricketers was released on Thursday. Initially, 1114 cricketers had registered for February 18 auction in Chennai. The list was finalized after the eight franchises submitted their shortlist of players.

Sreesanth, 38, was hoping to make a return to the cash-rich league after serving a lengthy suspension for his alleged role in the IPL spot-fixing controversy.

The Kerala pacer had registered for the IPL auction with a base price of INR 75 lakh. But he failed to impress the teams.

He shared a vibrant video post on Instagram with a message, which read: "Throw me to the wolfs and I will comeback leading the pack".

In another post, he said it was disappointing not to make the cut, but he's alright. "If I can wait 8 years to make a comeback into cricket, I can wait for some more time. No more sympathies are needed because guys I am absolutely happy".

He featured in the recent 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, playing five matches for Kerala.

"I have to make sure that I work hard and if I make it there next season then it is good and if not then maybe next season. I look up to lot of people around the world and what I have learned is that you need the support of your fans. I am in Wayanad and we just finished our Vijay Hazare Trophy camp and we are off to Bangalore next," he added.

INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price and two Indian players – Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav – and eight overseas players – Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy and Mark Wood have chosen to be slotted in the highest bracket.

12 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore. Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore.

A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and 3 players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the IPL 2021 Player Auction in Chennai.

